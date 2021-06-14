DOL rules will focus on tipped worker pay, Davis-Bacon updates

A person walks by the Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Labor Department working on more than 70 regulations

DOL plans to 'update and modernize' Davis-Bacon Act of 1931

NLRB eyeing rule on remote hearings

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor in the coming months is planning to roll out rules designed to boost the wages of tipped workers and federal contractors and update a 90-year-old labor law governing federal construction projects, while withdrawing a slew of Trump-era regulations.

DOL on Friday released its first semiannual regulatory agenda of the Biden administration, which lays out the agency's policymaking priorities for the rest of 2021 along with longer-term goals.

The department's Wage and Hour Division is aiming for a July release of regulations that will implement President Joe Biden's April executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour.

WHD is also working on new regulations governing compensation for workers who receive tips as part of their compensation and can be paid a lower minimum wage of $2.13 per hour. The agency is in the process of withdrawing a Trump-era rule that would have allowed employers to pay workers the tipped minimum wage for time spent on non-tipped tasks, such as restaurant servers washing dishes or rolling silverware.

And DOL plans to propose a rule in November that would "update and modernize" the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts of 1931 "to provide greater clarity and enhance their usefulness in the modern economy." Davis-Bacon requires that federal construction contractors pay their employees the local prevailing wage and fringe benefits.

DOL's rule will likely be tied to Biden's proposed $2 trillion federal infrastructure plan. The U.S. Senate last week rejected a Republican amendment to Biden's proposal that would have removed Davis-Bacon requirements from certain construction projects.

The agency is also looking to rescind Trump-era rules related to the wages of H-2A and H-2B visa workers and religious exemptions from anti-discrimination laws for federal contractors.

The department's agenda includes more than 60 other items, ranging from prescription drug reporting requirements for employer health plans to defining the term "fiduciary" in federal employee-benefits law and regulating miners' exposure to hazardous crystalline silica dust.

The National Labor Relations Board listed two new items in its regulatory agenda also released on Friday, including a rule that would govern the use of videoconference technology in board cases. The NLRB also said it plans to amend its procedural rules as early as this month to require disclosure of parties' organizational relationships.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which currently has a Republican majority and a Democratic chair, did not have any new rulemakings in its agenda.

