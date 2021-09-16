DOL's Trump-era take on tipped worker pay was wrong - 11th Circ.

A Denny's restaurant logo is pictured on a building in North Miami, Florida March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Summary

Summary Law firms DOL's 2018 memo imposed no limits on non-tipped work by tipped workers

Prior '80/20' rule was more appropriate, 11th Circuit says

Court revived proposed class action on behalf of 8,400 Denny's employees The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that Denny's Inc must face a proposed class action on behalf of 8,400 servers claiming the diner chain failed to pay the higher traditional minimum wage for tasks unrelated to their tipped work.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a 2018 opinion letter from the U.S. Department of Labor that made it easier for employers to pay the tipped minimum wage for non-tipped work was unreasonable. The panel said a judge in Florida should not have relied on the letter in dismissing the case against Denny's.

Joining the 8th and 9th Circuits, the court held that a previous, longstanding requirement that workers spend at least 80% of their time on tipped work was a better interpretation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Biden-era DOL in June proposed reviving the so-called "80/20 rule" after scrapping a Trump administration regulation that would have codified the 2018 opinion letter.

South Carolina-based Denny's and its lawyers at Ford Harrison did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did lawyers at Connolly Wells & Gray who represent named plaintiff Lindsay Rafferty, a former Denny's waitress in Ohio.

Rafferty in a 2019 lawsuit claimed she spent as much as half of her time as a server performing untipped duties such as cutting salad-bar items, rolling silverware, cleaning the restaurant and preparing orders from delivery services such as Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The Labor Department in its 2018 opinion letter said nontipped duties performed contemporaneously with tipped tasks do not require the higher minimum wage under the FLSA. The agency said it was interpreting a 1988 DOL regulation that first codified the 80/20 rule.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Donald Graham in Miami said that tracking the precise amount of time workers spend on different tasks was impractical, and the Trump-era letter set out a clearer way to determine whether workers were properly paid.

Graham found that Rafferty performed most of her non-tipped tasks contemporaneously with her tipped work as a server, and granted summary judgment to Denny's.

Rafferty appealed, and the 11th Circuit on Wednesday agreed that Graham was wrong to defer to the letter because it was not faithful to the FLSA.

The 1988 regulation was ambiguous because it did not clearly define what types of non-tipped tasks are directly related to tipped duties, the court said. But the 2018 opinion letter was not a reasonable interpretation of the regulation, the majority said, because it removed any limit on the time a tipped worker may spend on non-tipped duties.

"The 2018 Opinion Letter essentially rewrites the 1988 regulation to impose obstacles to achieving its original purpose," Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Beverly Martin.

And under the 80/20 rule, Rosenbaum said, it was unclear whether Rafferty performed work unrelated to her tipped occupation and whether she spent more than 20% of her time on those tasks.

Circuit Judge Robert Luck concurred in the result, but wrote separately to say Graham erred in finding that the 1988 regulation was ambiguous. The 80/20 rule is clear, so the 11th Circuit should not have even considered whether the 2018 opinion letter was reasonable, Luck said.

The case is Rafferty v. Denny's Inc, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-13715.

For Rafferty: Gerald Wells of Connolly Wells & Gray

For Denny's: Luis Santos of Ford Harrison

Read more:

11th Circ judges weary of Trump-era memo on tipped worker pay

DOL proposal would limit nontipped tasks by tipped workers

DOL resurrects Bush-era policy on tipped workers' 'dual jobs'