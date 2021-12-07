Dorsey & Whitney hires M&A partner from King & Wood Mallesons

Summary Worthy's practice is focused on cross-border deals

He will be based in London for the global firm

Minneapolis-based Dorsey & Whitney said it had hired Stewart Worthy as a partner to expand its mergers & acquisitions and private equity practice in London.

Worthy joins from Hong Kong-headquartered King & Wood Mallesons, where he worked on cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

According to the firm, he has advised clients in sectors including automotive, manufacturing and real estate.

“His expertise and strong track record will be a superb addition to Dorsey’s already strong corporate practice in London and across our international platform,” Bill Stoeri, the firm's managing partner, said in a statement.

Dorsey & Whitney's M&A and private equity group has more than 175 lawyers globally, including to support dealmakers in areas like labor and employment and IP, according to the firm.

Worthy was a partner at Winston & Strawn before moving to King & Wood Mallesons, according to his Linkedin bio.

King & Wood Mallesons did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Worthy's exit.