Dressmaker can block designer Hayley Paige from using her own name trademark, court says

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday agreed with wedding dressmaker JLM Couture Inc that designer and influencer Hayley Paige Gutman is barred from using her own name for business purposes during her legal dispute with the company.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Manhattan federal court's order blocking Gutman from competing with JLM until the end of their contract term or using her name in advertising while JLM presses ahead with a lawsuit against her.

However, the appeals court reversed part of the order that gave JLM control over Gutman's social media accounts.

Gutman is known as the maker of "Hayley Paige" wedding dresses and as an influencer on platforms including Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. She signed on to design dresses for New York-based JLM in 2011, in an agreement that was set to end in August 2022.

After contract negotiations broke down, JLM said Gutman locked it out of her Instagram account, promoted products from other companies on it without JLM's permission, and violated a noncompetition agreement by appearing at a bridal expo.

JLM sued Gutman in 2020, alleging she breached their contract and infringed its trademarks, among other things. U.S. District Judge Laura Swain granted JLM a preliminary injunction last year, finding it was likely to win on the claims.

On appeal, Gutman argued the order keeps her from earning a living and takes away her identity.

The 2nd Circuit affirmed that Gutman couldn't compete with JLM for the rest of the contract's term, and that the company could block her from using her name in advertising.

The language of their contract was clear, and it unambiguously prohibited Gutman from using her name as a trademark without JLM's permission, U.S. Circuit Judge Michael Park said.

However, Park said the district court erred in awarding JLM the rights to Gutman's social media accounts without analyzing who likely owns them.

The court also rejected Gutman's claims that JLM breached its contract by refusing to pay her after she resigned.

A JLM spokesperson said the company was pleased with the decision. Gutman's attorney Joseph Lawlor of Haynes & Boone said they were pleased with the decision to return Gutman's social media accounts to her control.

Circuit Judges Jon Newman and Gerard Lynch joined parts of the majority opinion and dissented from others.

Newman disagreed with the decision to block Gutman's use of her name in commerce entirely.

Lynch said he would have given JLM control of Gutman's Instagram account.

The case is JLM Couture Inc v. Gutman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-870.

For Gutman: Richard Rochford and Joseph Lawlor of Haynes & Boone

For JLM: Sarah Matz and Gary Adelman of Adelman Matz

