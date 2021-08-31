Eagle escapes Par's patent claims over proposed Vasostrict generic

REUTERS/Yves Herman/Illustration

(Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc's proposed generic of Endo International subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical Inc's best-selling drug doesn't infringe Par's patents, a Delaware federal court ruled Tuesday.

Eagle's generic doesn't infringe patents related to Par's Vasostrict, which is used to treat shock in patients whose blood vessels suddenly relax, because it has a lower pH than the drug composition covered by Par's patents, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly said following a three-day bench trial in July.

Eagle's CEO Scott Tarriff said in an email that the company was "very pleased" with the decision, which is "a significant step towards bringing our vasopressin product to the market." Tarriff said he anticipated that Eagle would have final approval for the generic in time to launch it this year.

Eagle's attorneys David Moore and Bindu Palapura of Potter Anderson & Corroon and Bryan Hales and Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Endo or Par's attorneys Brian Farnan of Farnan and Martin Black of Dechert.

Dublin-based Endo sold over $785 million worth of Vasostrict last fiscal year, making it the company's highest-selling drug, according to a company report.

Par sued Eagle in 2018 after the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a generic version of Vasostrict, alleging the generic would infringe its patents related to the drug.

Eagle said it didn't infringe because its formulation of the drug's active ingredient, vasopressin, has a pH value below the range covered by Par's patents. During a study, a batch of Eagle's generic had a pH level in Par's patented range, but Connolly said Eagle altered its manufacturing process to "assure tighter control of pH" after the test result, and that none of the test results for batches created after this change approached the patented pH range.

Par said the pH of Eagle's generic tends to drift upwards and that its proposal outlines a drug that is just below the patented range, making it likely to infringe.

"But the data do not establish that Eagle's ANDA product has the 'drift problem' Par claims," Connolly said in his Tuesday ruling.

The measurements for Eagle's product didn't show a "steady and inevitable creep" toward higher pH values, but "minor fluctuations" with no "discernible trend," Connolly said.

Connolly also said Par mischaracterized the high end of Eagle's proposed pH range. Eagle asserted in its ANDA that its drug would have a lower pH value than outlined in Par's patents "through the entirety of the products' shelf lives," and it must comply with its ANDA specifications to receive FDA approval, the court said.

"Accordingly, the ANDA product Eagle is asking the FDA to approve cannot have" a pH in Par's patented range, and "therefore a judgment of noninfringement must necessarily ensue," Connolly said.

Par's infringement case against Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, which proposed its own generic of Vasostrict and was also part of the July bench trial, is still pending.

