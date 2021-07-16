EEOC wins $125 mln jury verdict in Walmart disability bias case

REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Wisconsin on Friday awarded more than $125 million to a former Walmart employee with Down syndrome who the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claimed was fired because of her disability, the agency said, though the award is likely to be reduced to $300,000.

The eight-member jury deliberated for three hours before rendering the verdict after a four-day trial in the 2017 lawsuit, in which Walmart was accused of firing longtime employee Marlo Spaeth after she experienced difficulties with a change in her schedule.

The jury found that Walmart failed to provide a reasonable accommodation to Spaeth and fired her because of her disability, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the EEOC.

The award includes $150,000 in compensatory damages and $125 million in punitive damages, the commission said.

Arkansas-based Walmart is represented by MWH Law Group and Conway Olejniczak & Jerry.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove in a statement said the judgment would be lowered to $300,000, which is the cap on damages in cases brought under the ADA. Hargrove said the company does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and routinely accommodates thousands of employees each year.

"While Ms. Spaeth’s schedule was adjusted, it remained within the times she indicated she was available," Hargrove said. "We’re sensitive to this situation and believe we could have resolved this issue with Ms. Spaeth, however the EEOC’s demands were unreasonable."

EEOC spokeswoman Kimberly Dulic in an email noted that the $300,000 cap does not apply to back pay, front pay, litigation costs, or interest.

"Those will be decided by the judge at a later date," Dulic said.

Charlotte Burrows, the chair of the commission, said in a statement that the large verdict sends a message to employers that disability discrimination is unacceptable.

Spaeth worked as a sales associate at a Walmart in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, for about 15 years, and worked a regular schedule of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., three or four days per week, according to the EEOC's complaint. In late 2014, Walmart implemented a computerized scheduling system that changed Spaeth's hours.

Spaeth, whose condition requires her to keep a rigid schedule, informed supervisors that she was unable to maintain the new schedule. The new hours, for example, changed the time she ate dinner, which was making her sick, according to the EEOC.

Walmart ultimately fired Spaeth, and later refused to rehire her, the commission alleged. Walmart maintained that Spaeth was terminated after leaving work early or failing to show up on more than a dozen occasions.

Walmart had moved for summary judgment in 2019, arguing that Spaeth was not qualified for the position under the ADA. The company also claimed that she could not perform the job even with a reasonable accommodation, pointing to the days on which she did not come to work.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach last year said it was unclear whether Spaeth was qualified for the job, and sent the case to trial.

The case is EEOC v. Walmart Stores East LP, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, No. 17-cv-0070.

For the EEOC: Leslie Carter

For Walmart: Warren Buliox of MWH Law Group