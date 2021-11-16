Ellenoff Grossman, Loeb & Loeb steer SoundHound SPAC merger

REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Summary Ellenoff Grossman & Schole represents SoundHound

SPAC turns to IPO adviser Loeb & Loeb

(Reuters) - Ellenoff Grossman & Schole is guiding voice recognition software maker SoundHound Inc in its plans to go public through a $2.1 billion merger with blank check company Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co, which is represented by Loeb & Loeb.

The business combination disclosed on Tuesday adds to more than $552.5 billion worth of mergers announced so far this year that feature blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, according to data from Refinitiv.

SPACs generally raise funds through initial public offerings before merging with privately held companies to take them public.

Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound's team on the deal includes Ellenoff Grossman & Schole co-founder Douglas Ellenoff; corporate and securities partners Stuart Neuhauser, Matthew Gray and Jeff Rubin; as well as corporate and securities of counsel Kristina Brown, according to a firm email.

The Archimedes SPAC has paired with Loeb & Loeb, which previously worked on its March initial public offering, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on which attorneys advised on the merger announced Tuesday.

The SPAC’s financial adviser for the transaction is EarlyBirdCapital Inc., and SoundHound’s is Guggenheim Securities LLC.

