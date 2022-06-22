(Reuters) - If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years in journalism, it’s this: A good editor is your best friend, saving you from all manner of mishaps.

It’s also why Elon Musk might want to be careful what he wishes for. Musk last week moved to appeal a decision by a Manhattan federal judge, who refused to terminate a 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that requires Tesla Inc in-house lawyers to pre-approve some of Musk’s tweets.

The CEO and “technoking” of Tesla (yes, that’s his official title) and his lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan frame this as a violation of Musk’s First Amendment rights – the richest person in the world being muzzled by an in-house “Twitter sitter.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

It is “irrelevant whom the SEC has tasked with this duty; Mr. Musk’s speech is restrained as a result of the SEC’s prosecution,” wrote Quinn partner Alex Spiro, who did not respond to requests for comment from him or his client. Tesla also did not respond to a request for comment.

A SEC spokesman declined to comment.

A little restraint isn’t always a bad thing though. It’s hardly a First Amendment violation to have a cooler head point out if you’ve written something that may be inaccurate or misleading before you tweet it out to 99 million followers - especially if doing so could have major financial implications.

If anything, Musk might consider expanding in-house legal review of his tweets rather than seeking to scrap it, given his past social media missteps.

In July 2018, for example, Musk in a tweet branded British caver Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy” after he insulted Musk’s plan to build a mini-submarine to rescue 12 Thai schoolboys trapped by rising floodwaters in a cave.

Unsworth hit Musk with a $190 million defamation suit, though he came away empty-handed after a jury rejected his claims in December 2019.

Still, Musk on the stand acknowledged that his tweet “caused grief to—to a lot, of people, the—it was definitely hurtful to my team,” he said, according to a trial transcript, adding that the remark “was not helpful.”

“Not helpful” would also describe a tweet he fired off less than a month after the “pedo guy” missive.

On Aug. 7, 2018, Musk tweeted that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 a share, a substantial premium over the electric vehicle maker’s trading price at the time.

Tesla’s stock over the next few hours jumped 6%, but according to the SEC’s subsequent securities fraud complaint, Musk “had not even discussed, much less confirmed, key deal terms, including price, with any potential funding source.”

The case promptly settled without admission or denial of wrongdoing. Among the concessions, Musk and Tesla agreed that any written communications - including social media – containing “information material to Tesla or its shareholders” would be approved prior to publication by in-house counsel.

The ostensible point wasn’t to stop Musk from being his quirky online self (for example, his recent tweets include asking his followers to share their favorite cheese), but to prevent him, as the SEC put it, from “recklessly disseminating false or inaccurate information about Tesla.”

loading

That’s a good thing, right?

A few months later though, Musk was back in hot water with the SEC for failing to get pre-approval for a tweet that stated, “Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019.”

loading

No, not quite.

According to the SEC, Tesla in-house counsel “upon seeing the tweet for the first time along with the general public via Musk’s Twitter feed, immediately arranged to meet with Musk” (I’m imagining total panic?) to draft a correction.

Musk subsequently tweeted: “Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k.”

A little nit-picky, yes -- but then again, I’d expect such information coming from a Fortune 500 CEO to be unambiguously accurate the first time around.

Lawyers (and editors) are allies, not enemies, in preventing these kinds of mistakes, and Musk does himself no favors if he shuts them out of the process.

It’s not clear if that’s what happened in November 2021, when Musk in a pair of tweets asked his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. (7 million people voted, with 58% saying yes.)

Musk’s lawyers from Quinn Emanuel in courtpapers argued that the query was simply a public poll, “a way to gather information.”

Maybe so, but the SEC responded by issuing subpoenas to Musk and Tesla. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan called it “unsurprising” that after such tweets, “the SEC would have some questions.”

Among them: Were the tweets pre-approved?

If they were, Liman wrote, Musk “might have powerful defenses at least at to some of the potential violations the SEC is investigating. If, on the other hand, he willfully bypassed those procedures, that evidence too would suggest a far greater level of culpability.”

Musk’s lawyers counter that the SEC is harassing him, “using its near limitless resources to further chill Mr. Musk’s First Amendment rights via endless investigations outside the bounds of law.”

I suspect this will be a hard sell to the Second Circuit - Liman's rejection of Musk's claims was withering. But perhaps the Tesla CEO will come away with the realization that when it comes to tweeting about Tesla, it’s better to ask for permission than forgiveness - at least when the SEC is doing the forgiving.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.