Enbridge removes Michigan's oil pipeline lawsuit to federal court

A signpost marks the presence of Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Wednesday removed to federal court a lawsuit filed by the state of Michigan's attorney general against the Line 5 oil pipeline, the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit opposing Enbridge's pipeline, part of a long-running effort by Michigan to halt Line 5 operations through the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes, had originally been filed in state court.

Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

