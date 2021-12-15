Enbridge removes Michigan's oil pipeline lawsuit to federal court

Companies Enbridge Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) on Wednesday removed to federal court a lawsuit filed by the state of Michigan's attorney general against the Line 5 oil pipeline, the company said in a statement.

The lawsuit opposing Enbridge's pipeline, part of a long-running effort by Michigan to halt Line 5 operations through the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes, had originally been filed in state court.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.