Episcopal diocese can’t sue insurer for defending breakaway parishes – 4th Circuit

(Reuters) - An official Episcopal diocese cannot sue its own insurer for paying the defense costs of more than a dozen breakaway parishes in ongoing litigation stemming from their 2012 split, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by a federal judge in Charleston, who found that The Episcopal Church in South Carolina (TECSC) lacked standing to sue Church Insurance Company of Vermont because it had not shown any breach of duty or resulting harm.

Although TECSC raised multiple claims against Church Insurance, most of them stemmed from the mistaken belief that the breakaway parishes voided their own insurance policies when they followed then-Bishop Mark Lawrence out of The Episcopal Church – often called the Mother Church – in a doctrinal dispute in October 2012, the 4th Circuit held.

Church Insurance is a “pure captive” that can only write policies for affiliates of the Mother Church. The parishes had purchased valid one-year policies in conjunction with TECSC’s Master Policy in January 2012, and nothing in the Master Policy, the insurer’s charter, or South Carolina law voided those policies upon “disaffiliation,” Circuit Judge James Wynn Jr wrote for the court.

Thus, both parties were insured at the time of the schism, and “(t)here is no fiduciary duty requiring Church Insurance Company to elevate the interests of one insured affiliate … over those of other insured affiliates,” Wynn added. He was joined by Circuit Judges Diana Gribbon Motz and Robert King.

Thomas Tisdale Jr, who argued the appeal for the diocese, declined to comment on Friday. The diocese was also represented by Hellman Yates and the Monoc Law Firm.

The insurer’s attorneys at Clausen Miller and Pritchard Law Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Friday’s opinion, the schism sparked “copious litigation” over physical and intellectual property rights. Those cases are on appeal in state and federal courts.

The departing parishes (and their unaffiliated diocese) sought a defense from Church Insurance in 2013. The insurer initially declined but relented after the parishes filed suit.

TECSC said it learned its insurer was paying part of its adversaries’ defense costs in March 2019, when one of the breakaway parishes mentioned it in an online report.

The diocese sued Church Insurance for “egregious bad faith” that June. In addition to its contractual and direct fiduciary duty claims, the diocese accused the insurer of aiding and abetting “the Lawrence faction’s” breach of their fiduciary duties to TECSC.

While South Carolina does recognize a cause of action for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, TECSC’s interpretation of it would mean that “any insurer (or, for that matter, any attorney) that defends a party alleged to have breached a fiduciary duty could be sued for ‘aiding and abetting’ that breach,” the 4th Circuit held. “Like the district court, we are skeptical that the Supreme Court of South Carolina would embrace” that interpretation.

On appeal, TECSC also argued that it had standing, under trust law, as “the beneficial owner of any ‘receivable insurance proceeds’ that might flow” from the breakaway parishes’ policies.

Even assuming that were true, the 4th Circuit said, defense costs “go straight to defense attorneys — by their nature, they can never be held in trust for (TECSC).”

The case is The Episcopal Church in South Carolina v. Church Insurance Company of Vermont, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-1143.

For TECSC: Law Offices of Thomas S. Tisdale, Katie Fowler Monoc of Monoc Law, and Jason Smith of Hellman Yates

For Church Insurance Company of Vermont: Melinda Sue Kollross of Clausen Miller and Edward Pritchard III of Pritchard Law Group