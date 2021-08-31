Ericsson keeps win against HTC over wireless patent licensing terms

Ericsson logo at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Summary

Summary Related documents HTC argued Ericsson didn't offer fair terms for wireless licenses

Ericsson offers in line with licenses to similar companies

5th Circuit affirms jury instructions, judge's ruling for Ericsson

(Reuters) - Ericsson didn't breach its obligation to offer telecom rival HTC licenses to its 2G, 3G and 4G wireless patents on fair and reasonable terms, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday.

Among other things, HTC didn't show that Ericsson's proposed license was out of line with its licenses to similar companies, U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.

Ericsson spokesperson Urban Fjellestad said in an email that the company was pleased with the decision, which "will be an interesting read for patent holders seeking fair compensation for technology they have developed, enabling them to reinvest in new innovation."

Ericsson was represented by Ted Stevenson of Alston & Bird and Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken. HTC's attorney David Burman of Perkins Coie didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sweden-based Ericsson and Taiwan-based HTC had signed three cross-licensing agreements for their standard-essential patents, which cover technology required to comply with international technical standards like 4G, to use in their respective mobile devices from 2003 to 2014. When negotiating a new license in 2016, Ericsson offered HTC a rate of $2.50 per 4G device, in line with the amount HTC paid for the previous license.

HTC responded in 2017 with an offer of $.10 per device, arguing the rate should be based on the smallest salable unit that practiced the patents, which in this case was supposedly the baseband processor that allows mobile phones to connect to cellular networks.

Ericsson said the offer was "so far off of the norm" that it "chilled" the negotiations. HTC sued Ericsson in East Texas federal court a few days after the meeting, alleging Ericsson had breached its international obligation to license its standard-essential patents on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. After HTC rejected its second offer, Ericsson counterclaimed that HTC hadn't negotiated in good faith and sought a declaratory judgment that its offers were FRAND.

A jury found HTC didn't prove that Ericsson breached its FRAND duties, and U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Tyler, Texas later granted Ericsson's request to declare its offers were FRAND. HTC appealed Gilstrap's jury instructions and declaratory judgment.

Elrod, joined by Circuit Judges Edith Jones and Stephen Higginson, said HTC's challenge to Gilstrap's FRAND ruling was "little more than a sufficiency-of-the-evidence challenge to the jury verdict," and upheld both.

Elrod said that HTC had failed to preserve either challenge, and even if it hadn't, Ericsson presented substantial evidence that its offer was FRAND, noting its licenses with similarly situated companies were also based on "the end-user product, not just the smallest salable unit," and "remarkably similar" to its offers.

HTC argued Ericsson's licenses with companies including Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd were more favorable than Ericsson's offers to it, but Elrod said those companies weren't similarly situated to HTC.

The panel also affirmed the rejection of HTC's proposed jury instruction to apportion the value of Ericsson's patents from the non-patented features of HTC's phones to determine whether Ericsson's proposal was FRAND. HTC's instructions incorrectly relied on U.S. patent law – instead of French contract law, which governs the relevant international standard – and even if U.S. law applied, none of the proposed instructions would have been required.

The case is HTC Corp v. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-40566.

For HTC: David Burman of Perkins Coie

For Ericsson: Ted Stevenson of Alston & Bird; and Jeffrey Lamken of MoloLamken