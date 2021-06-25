E*Trade beats lawsuit over oil futures trading outage

A man enters the E*Trade Financial offices, after it was announced that Morgan Stanley is buying the discount brokerage, in New York City, New York U.S., February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Companies Law firms Contract did not guarantee uninterrupted service

(Reuters) - A San Francisco federal judge dismissed customers' lawsuit seeking to hold E*Trade Securities LLC liable for a system failure that kept them from dumping oil futures when the market collapsed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley dismissed the proposed class action with prejudice on Thursday, saying the three E*Trade users who filed it had failed to pinpoint anything in their contract with the brokerage that guaranteed continuous service.

Attorneys for the company and the customers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The lawsuit filed in August had initially alleged the brokerage was negligent and violated California law in not taking action to help customers avoid losses in April 2020 when crude oil futures fell below $0 for the first time as the pandemic shocked the economy.

An amended complaint claimed the platform had breached its contract with users by failing to have the technology necessary to allow them to execute the trades.

Corley rejected that argument, saying the contract explicitly states that E*Trade "does not guarantee uninterrupted access" to services.

The case is Whitesides v. E*Trade Securities LLC, No. 20-cv-05803, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

For E*Trade: Stephen Young of Keesal, Young & Logan

For the users: Brian Kabateck and Christopher Noyes of Kabateck; Robert Girard II of Girard Bengali; and Mike Gatto of Actium

