Evercore appoints John Weinberg as sole CEO

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Evercore Inc (EVR.N) said on Wednesday co-Chief Executive Officer John S. Weinberg will become the sole top boss of the investment bank next year, more than five years after joining the firm.

Weinberg moved to Evercore in 2016 after 32 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), a bank which has long been tied to the Weinberg family.

Weinberg's father and grandfather headed Goldman when it was a private partnership. His cousin, Peter Weinberg, was formerly the CEO of Goldman Sachs International in London, before co-founding Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP.O).

Evercore's Ralph Schlosstein will step down from his roles as co-CEO and co-Chairman in February 2022 after nearly 13 years with the bank, the company said.

Schlosstein, a co-founder of asset management giant BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), was brought in to take over the top job in 2009, when he replaced Roger Altman, who founded Evercore in 1996.