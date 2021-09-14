Ex-CEO can sue NetApp over ERISA plan summaries – 9th Circuit

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - A former CEO can sue NetApp Inc and its Executive Medical Retirement Plan over PowerPoint plan summaries that allegedly promised him a lifetime of free medical benefits, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived part of the lawsuit that Daniel Warmenhoven, who retired in 2015, filed in federal court in San Jose against Silicon Valley-based NetApp after it canceled the retiree health plan in 2017.

The panel expressed no opinion “on the ultimate question of whether Warmenhoven will succeed” on his claim for equitable relief for breach of fiduciary duties under ERISA, but it agreed with his lawyers at Kastner Kim that the lower court had ignored or misread controlling precedent in tossing that portion of his lawsuit.

“In sum, that NetApp lacked an intent to deceive and that Warmenhoven could have reviewed the certificates of coverage do not necessarily defeat his (equitable) claim based on NetApp’s misrepresentations in the PowerPoints,” the 9th Circuit held in an opinion written by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of Chicago, sitting by designation.

NetApp and its attorneys at Greines Martin Stein & Richland and Trucker Huss did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

J. Philip Martin of Kastner Kim, who argued the appeal for Warmenhoven, said they are reviewing the opinion and considering their next steps.

According to the 9th Circuit, Warmenhoven was NetApp’s CEO from 1994 to 2009 and executive chairman of its board of directors until 2014. NetApp adopted the ERISA plan in 2005 to help retain senior executives.

The 2005 and 2014 PowerPoint summaries indicated the plan would provide medical benefits “for the retiree’s lifetime,” Warmenhoven said; however, the ERISA-required certificates of coverage expressly preserved NetApp’s authority “to terminate benefits under the plan at any time.”

Warmenhoven and several other enrollees filed suit after the company terminated the plan. Six enrollees appealed U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman’s 2019 judgment for NetApp, but the other five resolved their disputes via mediation.

The 9th Circuit affirmed Freeman’s ruling that Warmenhoven had no direct claim for benefits, since the PowerPoint summaries did not create a new lifetime-benefit plan under ERISA.

The panel vacated Freeman’s ruling against Warmenhoven’s equitable claim for breach of fiduciary duty. Freeman had “relied heavily” on a 7th Circuit decision from 1998 that required evidence of an intent to deceive, but “(o)ur circuit’s law holds otherwise,” Feinerman wrote, quoting cases from 2004 to 2017. He was joined by Circuit Judges Morgan Christen and Bridget Bade.

In the alternative, Freeman had ruled that Warmenhoven’s access to the official plan documents foreclosed his ability to sue for misrepresentation. That portion of her holding relied on a 9th Circuit case from 1996, interpreting a different ERISA section. Monday’s opinion found it inapplicable to Warmenhoven’s equitable claim.

Instead, his equitable claim should have survived summary judgment because there was a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether NetApp “incorrectly” represented the plan’s terms, the 9th Circuit held.

“A reasonable factfinder easily could read the PowerPoints to convey a promise of lifetime benefits,” Feinerman wrote. “Yet NetApp had not memorialized that promise in any plan document, and in fact the certificates of coverage said the opposite.”

The case is Daniel Warmenhoven v. NetApp Inc et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-16960.

For Warmenhoven: J. Philip Martin and Eric Kastner of Kastner Kim; Robert Rusky

For NetApp: Laurie Hepler of Greines Martin Stein & Richland; Clarissa Kang and Angel Garrett of Trucker Huss