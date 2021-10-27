Ex-CFPB deputy enforcement director joins Wilmer Hale

WilmerHale offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary John Wells was most recently deputy enforcement director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Firms eying uptick in enforcement

(Reuters) - John Wells, who was deputy enforcement director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau until earlier this month, has joined Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr as a partner in its financial services practice, the firm said Wednesday.

Washington, D.C.-based Wells spent almost a decade at the CFPB, where he rose from enforcement attorney to assistant litigation deputy, and finally to deputy enforcement director in March 2018. Wells said he led or supervised more than 75 public enforcement actions during his tenure at the agency, including major investigations into sales practices at Wells Fargo and a data breach involving Equifax Inc.

"I'm ready for a new challenge after a long and very rewarding period of working at the bureau," Wells said. At Wilmer Hale, Wells said he expects to represent financial institutions and other companies in government enforcement matters, particularly matters involving his former agency.

Before joining the CFPB in 2012, Wells had practiced for more than eight years at White & Case. He clerked for former U.S. circuit judge Karen J. Williams on the 4th Circuit for two years before that.

According to a firm spokesperson, Wilmer Hale's securities and financial services group has about 20 lawyers who dedicate their time to CFPB matters.

Wells is at least the second senior CFPB official to be lured back to private practice in recent months, as law firms prepare for heightened enforcement during the Biden administration and under the watchdog agency's new director, Rohit Chopra.

Last month, John Coleman, the CFPB's former deputy general counsel, joined Buckley as a partner in Washington. Paul Hastings this week brought on Venable financial services practice chair Allyson Baker, another agency alum, to lead a new CFPB practice.

Read more:

Paul Hastings taps Venable financial services head for new CFPB group

CFPB vet joins Buckley in D.C.