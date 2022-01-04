Ex-Citi exec, SPAC directors must face trial over MultiPlan deal

Summary

Lawsuit followed MultiPlan's $11 bln SPAC merger in October 2020

Chancery Court judge largely denies motions to dismiss class action

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Citigroup executive Michael Klein and his blank check firm's former directors must face a shareholder lawsuit challenging its $11 billion merger with health care-focused data analytics company MultiPlan, a Delaware judge said.

On Monday, Vice Chancellor Lori Will of the Delaware Chancery Court declined to drop claims accusing Klein and the special purpose acquisition company's other board members of illegally preventing shareholders from selling their shares back to the SPAC before the October 2020 merger.

Will said in her opinion Delaware courts have not had the opportunity before to "consider the application of our law in the SPAC context."

Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, the shareholders' lead counsel, said Will's analysis "provides invaluable guidance for future SPAC boards to review and approve deals that serve the interests of the outside shareholders, and not just the sponsors."

Attorneys representing the directors and MultiPlan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SPACs raise money through initial public offerings to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

A shareholder in the SPAC who sued over its merger with MultiPlan alleged that the deal's structure was “conflict-laden and practically invites fiduciary misconduct” because after the deal’s completion, the SPAC’s directors earn a stake in the combined company.

In motions to dismiss the suit, the Churchill board and MultiPlan denied that the deal was conflicted. They also argued that the original complaint brings derivative claims, those that should be brought by the company's board, not shareholders. They said shareholders should have asked the board to probe the merger.

