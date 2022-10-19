Ex-Goldman Sachs analyst and lawyer brother face 2023 UK insider trading trial

Law firms Clifford Chance LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs analyst and his brother, who was a lawyer at Clifford Chance, face a trial in London next year for alleged fraud and insider dealing.

Mohammed Zina, 34, who was employed by Goldman Sachs International in the conflicts resolution group of its London office, and Suhail Zina, 35, formerly an associate at Clifford Chance, were charged in February 2021 with six offences of insider dealing and three of fraud by false representation.

The pair pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing to all nine charges.

At a brief hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Gregory Perrins said the brothers’ trial will take place in November 2023.

They are said to have made a profit of 142,000 pounds (approximately $126,000) from trading in ARM Holdings, Alternative Networks, Punch Taverns, Shawbrook, HSN, and Snyder’s Lance between July 2016 and December 2017.

The pair also face fraud charges relating to three personal loans totaling 95,000 pounds, which prosecutors say were stated to be for funding home improvements but instead had funded the alleged insider dealing.

Goldman Sachs said when the charges were announced: “Neither the firm nor any other current or former employee of the firm is the subject of an investigation into the matters giving rise to the proceedings.”

Clifford Chance, a “magic circle” law firm, previously said Suhail Zina left the firm in 2018.

The case is R v Suhail Zina and Mohammed Zina, T20210080 and T20210081.

For the Financial Conduct Authority: Peter Carter KC

For Suhail Zina: Alexander dos Santos of Serjeants' Inn Chambers.

For Mohammed Zina: Grace Forbes of 2 Hare Court.

