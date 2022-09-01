Ex-Google lawyer tapped to lead legal team at communications platform Dialpad

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Summary

Summary Companies Joe Faber joins Dialpad as general counsel

Dialpad raised funds at a $2.2 billion valuation last year

(Reuters) - Dialpad Inc has hired veteran Google attorney Joe Faber as its new top lawyer, the cloud communications platform said in a statement on Thursday.

Faber, who has spent the past 15 years as senior counsel at Alphabet Inc's Google, will lead San Francisco-based Dialpad's legal and compliance teams as its general counsel.

Dialpad said in December 2021 it raised a $170 million funding round led by investment firm ICONIQ Capital at a $2.2 billion valuation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company makes a platform that allows businesses to do video meetings, messaging and calls. It has counted Motorola Solutions Inc, Netflix Inc and Uber Technologies Inc among its customers.

Faber replaces previous Dialpad general counsel Lily Toy, who joined knowledge-sharing platform Stack Overflow as chief legal officer in February.

Dialpad was founded by Craig Walker, who also started GrandCentral Communications, a startup that was acquired by Google. Faber, while at Google, guided the deal, Dialpad said in its Thursday statement.

Faber served as lead product counsel for other Google products, including its text messaging, video and phone calling apps, Dialpad said. He also previously worked in-house at AT&T and at law firms.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Read more:

Communications platform Dialpad valued at $2.2 bln after ICONIQ Capital-led funding

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.