Ex-judges want en banc 2nd Circuit to review Chapter 13 sanctions ruling

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Six retired federal bankruptcy judges warned the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week that the very integrity of the Chapter 13 bankruptcy system has been undermined by the court’s Aug. 2 ruling in In re: Nicholas Gravel.

The retired judges said that the ruling, which vacated $300,000 in sanctions against the mortgage servicer PHH Mortgage Corp for charging hidden fees to bankrupt mortgage holders, restricts judges from punishing serial rulebreakers, threatening "the proper functioning of our bankruptcy courts as a whole."

In two separate amicus briefs – one from retired judges William Brown, Keith Lundin and Eugene Wedoff, the other from Judith Fitzgerald, Bruce Markell and Melanie Cyganowski – the judges urged the 2nd Circuit to grant a petition for rehearing by Jan Sensenich, a Chapter 13 trustee in Vermont who accused PHH of improperly charging late fees and property inspection fees in three bankruptcies.

The ex-judges’ briefs are unsparing about the ill effects of 2nd Circuit’s split decision in the Gravel case: “The panel’s decision will likely undermine well-settled practice in bankruptcy courts,” the Brown brief said.

The 2nd Circuit’s ruling tossed two different kinds of sanctions imposed on PHH by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Colleen Brown of Rutland, Vermont. The background is complex, but briefly, in 2014, PHH agreed to a $9,000 sanction for improperly charging late fees on Nicholas and Amanda Gravel’s mortgage after the Chapter 13 trustee protested the fees. The mortgage servicer attributed the errors to automated accounting systems and promised to fix the problem. Two years later, the Gravels completed the Chapter 13 process and obtained an order from the bankruptcy court confirming that they were up to date on their mortgage payments, with no outstanding defaults or arrears.

Nevertheless, when PHH sent a mortgage statement days after the end of the Gravels’ Chapter 13, the trustee, Sensenich, noticed a charge for an unpaid “property inspection fee” of about $260 over the last 26 months. A similar pattern turned up in a second Chapter 13: After the debtors completed their payment plan and obtained a court order confirming that their mortgage payments were up to date, the trustee realized that PHH had been charging delinquent and property inspection fees for months. In a third case before the 2nd Circuit, PHH allegedly failed to provide timely notice of fees that appeared on the debtors’ mortgage bills.

The bankruptcy judge, Brown, said PHH was in contempt of her orders concluding that the debtors were up to date. Moreover, she said, PHH was a repeat offender. The mortgage company, after all, had already pledged in the Gravel case to eliminate the errant fees. Brown imposed contempt sanctions of $225,000.

She also found that PHH had violated a federal bankruptcy rule adopted in 2011 to protect homeowners in Chapter 13 from sneaky fees that could cost them their houses. The rule requires mortgage servicers to notify debtors about add-on fees. If servicers don’t provide adequate notice, the rule authorizes judges to award debtors “appropriate relief, including reasonable expenses and attorney's fees caused by the failure.”

Brown found 75 instances in the three debtors’ cases in which PHH allegedly violated the rule. She hit PHH with $75,000 in sanctions for those violations, citing her statutory authority and her inherent power. Her message: Mortgage creditors, Brown said, “may not violate court orders with impunity."

PHH counsel Matthew Delude of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer referred my query to the company, which said in an email statement that it "strongly disagrees" with amicus calls for en banc review. "PHH did not violate any court orders in this case, as evidenced by a panel of the 2nd Circuit determining, among other things, that we did not commit any violations," the statement said.

At the trustee’s request, the bankruptcy judge certified a direct appeal to the 2nd Circuit to determine whether she had the authority to hold PHH in contempt and whether they allegedly violated bankruptcy rule authorizes sanctions. All three judges on the 2nd Circuit panel – Dennis Jacobs, Joseph Bianco and Michael Park – agreed that PHH could not be held in contempt of Brown’s order because the order did not expressly prohibit PHH from recording expired fees on mortgage statements to the Gravels and the other debtors.

Jacobs and Park also said, in an opinion by Jacobs, that the relevant bankruptcy rule did not authorize punitive sanctions as a form of “appropriate relief,” and that Brown did not have the inherent power to order a punitive sanction for a violation of that rule.

Bianco dissented, writing that the majority’s holding would kneecap bankruptcy judges attempting to impose accountability on serial rulebreakers. Chapter 13, Bianco said, is supposed to give debtors a fresh start. And the bankruptcy rule barring hidden mortgage fees, he wrote in the dissent, is intended “to protect debtors from predatory practices that interfere with the ‘fresh start.’” By taking the teeth out of the rule, Bianco argued, the majority’s holding undermined the policy.

The 2nd Circuit, as you know, is incredibly stingy about granting en banc review. But the trustee’s pro bono counsel, Mahesha Subbaraman of Subbaraman PLLC, argued in the rehearing petition that the majority’s interpretation of the scope of “appropriate relief” under the bankruptcy rule is not just bad policy but is also inconsistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s interpretive framework from 2019’s Tanzin v. Tanvir.

In an interview, Sensenich told me his big concern is that without the threat of sanctions, mortgage servicers will impose fine-print fees on unwitting homeowners in Chapter 13, then claim after debtors emerge from bankruptcy that they are in default. The majority, said Sensenich and Subbaraman, failed to understand that unpaid mortgage fees can come back to haunt debtors even after the bankruptcy court has said they’re up to date on payments.

The ex-judges agreed: “The panel characterized the concerns of the harm caused by PHH as ‘hyperventilation’ and ‘overwrought,’” ex-judges said in the Fitzgerald brief. “(But) PHH’s disregard for the law is hardly without harm — both to the debtors who lack the resources to call it out, and to the integrity of the bankruptcy system.”

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.