Ex-LeClairRyan CLO seeks shorter sentence in obstruction case

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Bruce Matson asked Monday for a 37-month prison sentence for the former chief legal officer at now defunct law firm LeClairRyan, who pleaded guilty in July to obstructing a federal probe.

Federal prosecutors for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, where Matson, 64, is set to be sentenced Nov. 22, requested 46 months in prison and a $250,000 fine in a separate filing on Monday.

Prosecutors said Matson misappropriated more than $4 million between 2015 and 2019, while he served as liquidation trustee for title insurance company LandAmerica Financial Group. Matson concealed his misconduct from the U.S. Trustee's office, which investigated the matter, they said.

The maximum sentence Matson faces is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a maximum supervised release term of three years.

In arguing for a shorter sentence, Matson's attorneys said that he experienced a “tremendous fall from grace,” and was a respected bankruptcy attorney for more than three decades. They also referenced his cooperation with the court and voluntary surrender of his law license. He agreed to disbarment in November 2020.

While working as liquidation trustee for LandAmerica, Matson was an attorney at Richmond-based LeClairRyan, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in September 2019 after a slew of partner departures. Matson served as CLO for the firm.

His lawyers, Brandon Santos and Richard Cullen of McGuireWoods, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The case is United States v. Matson, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 21-cr-00079.

For the United States: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katherine Martin, Kevin Elliker and Thomas Garnett

For Matson: Brandon Santos and Richard Cullen of McGuireWoods; and Danny Onorato of Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears

