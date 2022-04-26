Ex-N.Y. Post editor settles lawsuit over firing after harassment complaint

The New York Post printing plant is seen in the Bronx borough of New York, REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Law firms Michelle Gotthelf said firing stemmed from complaint about top editor

Editor retired after complaint but was brought back as consultant

(Reuters) - The New York Post has settled a former digital editor-in-chief's lawsuit alleging she was fired in retaliation for complaining about sexual harassment by the newspaper's ex-top editor, lawyers for both sides said on Tuesday.

The Post and parent company News Corp announced the settlement in a joint statement with plaintiff Michelle Gotthelf and her lawyers from Wigdor. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gotthelf sued in January in Manhattan federal court, alleging her firing came after a years-long campaign to undermine her authority that began when she complained about a 2015 incident with New York Post former editor-in-chief Col Allan.

The Post and News Corp denied wrongdoing at the time the lawsuit was filed.

Gotthelf in Tuesday's statement said the Post was an iconic institution and praised its current editor-in-chief, Keith Poole, who is named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Poole in the statement said Gotthelf was "crucial in helping The Post reach its present stature, and we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."

Lawyers for Allan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gotthelf in the lawsuit claimed that she attended a dinner meeting in 2015 with the paper's top editors where Allan asked her sexually charged questions and said "we should sleep together."

She said Allan became increasingly hostile toward her after she told some colleagues about the incident, prompting her to complain to human resources. Allan retired in 2016, but the Post hired him as a consultant three years later and he resumed supervising her, she said.

Gotthelf claimed that Poole, who became the Post's editor-in-chief in early 2021, questioned her about the alleged incident with Allan and ultimately fired her in January.

The case is Gotthelf v. News Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-00421.

For Gotthelf: Douglas Wigdor and Valdi Licul of Wigdor

For News Corp: Steven Mintz and Terence McCormick of Mintz & Gold

For Col Allan: Clifford Thau of Vinson & Elkins

