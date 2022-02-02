Ex-Pfizer researchers stole secrets to launch diabetes drug, lawsuit says

The Pfizer logo is pictured on their headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc sued two former employees and their companies in Connecticut federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of stealing trade secrets related to a treatment Pfizer is developing for diabetes and obesity.

Min Zhong and Xiayang Qiu stole the "playbook" and critical data for the treatment and then created Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Regor Therapeutics to commercialize their own version, the complaint said.

Eli Lilly & Co in December said it was investing up to $50 million in Regor's business in a licensing deal that could eventually reach $1.5 billion based on milestones and royalties. Eli Lilly isn't named as a defendant in the complaint.

New York-based Pfizer asked the court for damages, an order for Zhong and Qiu to assign their patent applications to the company, and a ban on the use of its trade secrets.

Regor, Zhong and Qiu didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. Eli Lilly did not respond to a request for comment regarding its investment in Regor.

The complaint said Zhong and Qiu had been working at Pfizer since the early 2000s, and that Qiu's work focused on discovering new therapeutic compounds, while Zhong worked with outside researchers to analyze compound samples from toxicology studies. Both contributed to the development of Pfizer's treatment, Pfizer said.

The complaint said Zhong and Qiu plotted to steal Pfizer's trade secrets in 2018 while they were still at the company, meeting with potential collaborators in China, drafting contracts related to Regor, and allegedly founding the company before leaving Pfizer later that year.

According to Pfizer, Zhong and Qiu also created a presentation about their "revolutionary" new drug with content from confidential Pfizer documents and applied for a patent covering a "strikingly similar" treatment months after leaving.

"Without the critical head start Zhong and Qiu's theft provided, Defendants could not have 'developed' their own purported treatment in such a short amount of time," the complaint said.

The complaint also said that Zhong downloaded several sensitive Pfizer documents to an external hard drive and deleted several others to cover his tracks shortly before leaving the company.

Pfizer also named as a defendant a second company created by Zhong and Qiu and backed by China's Qilu Pharmaceutical Co, Shanghai-based QILU Regor Therapeutics, for misusing its trade secrets.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said in a statement that the company "takes the safeguarding of sensitive and confidential information very seriously."

The case is Pfizer Inc v. Regor Therapeutics Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:22-cv-00190.

For Pfizer: Ashok Ramani and Dana Seshens of Davis Polk & Wardwell, Jim Glasser of Wiggin & Dana

For Regor: n/a

