Ex-Wells Fargo exec can't trim SEC's claims over sales scandal

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has rejected a former Wells Fargo executive's bid to dismiss part of the U.S. Securities Commission's case alleging she defrauded investors by concealing the bank's sales practices.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in Oakland ruled on Monday that a securities fraud statute that Carrie Tolstedt has been accused of violating is not limited to misrepresentations made during a securities transaction, as she had argued.

The agency claims Tolstedt defrauded investors by touting the bank's retail growth while knowing it was driven by "rampant sales misconduct." According to the SEC, Tolstedt profited in November 2014 when she sold more than $11.8 million worth of Wells Fargo stock.

Tolstedt was fired in 2016. Her attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

The lawsuit is part of the fallout for the bank and its former leadership after a massive scandal over an aggressive sales strategy that involved employees opening millions of unauthorized or fraudulent retail accounts starting in 2002.

Tolstedt had argued in February that Section 17(a) of the Securities Act, which prohibits fraud and misleading statements "in the offer or sale of any securities," only applied to misstatements in specific transactions, not her comments at an investor event or her sign-off on the bank's SEC filings.

Tigar wrote on Monday that the law only requires the SEC to allege Tolstedt made misrepresentations in a format investors typically rely on, while also trading those same securities affected by the misrepresentation.

Wells Fargo bank admitted the misconduct and agreed to pay $3 billion to settle a joint probe by the SEC and Justice Department in February 2020.

The case is SEC v. Tolstedt, No. 20-cv-07987, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.

For Tolstedt: Enu Mainigi and John Williams of Williams & Connolly; and Jeffrey Faucette of Skaggs Faucette

For the SEC: Monique Winkler, Susan Lamarca, Marc Katz, Rebecca Lubens and Erin Wilk

