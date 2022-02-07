Exec compensation lawyer hires on a roll as Paul Weiss snags partner

Summary

Summary Law firms Paul Weiss recruited Rebecca Coccaro from Akin Gump in Washington

(Reuters) - Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has recruited a new partner to its executive compensation practice, the latest in a streak of such hires at large law firms as they counsel clients on pay and benefits issues in a high volume of corporate deals.

New York-founded Paul Weiss said Monday that Rebecca Coccaro, most recently a partner for about a year at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, has joined the 1,000-lawyer firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Corporate deal work has kept law firms busy in recent months. Global M&A value in 2021 reached more than $5.9 trillion, according to Refinitiv year-end data, the highest since tracking began in 1980.

Coccaro does benefits and compensation work on transactions including mergers and acquisitions, private equity deals and initial public offerings, Paul Weiss said.

She represented SunTrust Banks Inc in its merger with BB&T Corp that led to the formation of Truist Financial Corp in 2019, the firm said. Coccaro has also advised short-video social app Triller Inc as it seeks to go public through a reverse merger with SeaChange International Inc in a deal that will value the combined entity at around $5 billion.

Other large firms that have hired deal-focused executive compensation and employee benefits partners since Jan. 1 include Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The firm recently recruited a longtime Cravath, Swaine & Moore lawyer to co-lead its practice.

Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray also hired partners, from Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis, respectively, in the practice area last month.

"Today's largest, most complex transactions present an array of significant and challenging executive compensation and benefits issues, requiring a unique and highly technical skillset," Jean McLoughlin, co-chair of the executive compensation group at Paul Weiss, said in a statement.

Coccaro jumped to Akin Gump in February 2021 from Sullivan & Cromwell. Paul Weiss said she also advises on securities, tax and Employee Retirement Income Security Act matters beyond the transactional practice.

An Akin Gump representative said the firm wishes Coccaro well.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.