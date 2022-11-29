In Facebook antitrust case, Quinn Emanuel feuds with rival law firm over leadership role

Summary

(Reuters) - Two major U.S. law firms on Monday took jabs at each other over their roles as co-leaders of an antitrust case against Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

The two firms, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, were appointed last year as co-lead counsel for a group of consumers who claim Facebook exploited user data to maintain its market power. The company has denied the claims.

As part of mounting friction in the case between the two firms, Hagens Berman in court documents suggested Quinn Emanuel didn't value women colleagues, while Quinn Emanuel accused its rival of a "power grab" and making "offensive" personal attacks.

The quarreling over leadership intensified this week as the firms weighed how to replace one of the co-leaders in the case, who is leaving for an elected judicial post in Chicago.

Hagens Berman and another firm asked a judge to not just accept another Quinn Emanuel partner to join the leadership but also to name a third attorney from another firm who has been involved in the case.

Quinn Emanuel proposed keeping the leadership structure in place, calling the appointment of a new lawyer an "opportunistic and unnecessary power grab."

A spokesperson for Hagens Berman on Tuesday did not immediately comment. A representative from Quinn Emanuel did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Central to the fight, Hagens Berman asked U.S. District Judge James Donato to appoint Brian Clark of Lockridge Grindal Nauen as co-counsel. Clark has served on the plaintiffs' executive committee for the consumer class.

Hagens Berman partner Shana Scarlett and Clark said the current leadership structure "has not been without its challenges." Scarlett and Clark said Quinn Emanuel was not regularly sharing billing records as part of a routine review process.

"Although finding equality in the law is a complicated topic, promoting men who can respect the voices of female counsel is one place to start," Scarlett and Clark wrote.

Quinn Emanuel's Stephen Swedlow, co-lead counsel but who is leaving the firm to join a Chicago court as a judge, fired back within hours.

In his court filing, Swedlow said the suggestion his firm doesn't "respect" women attorneys was an "offensive, unprofessional, and unsupported" attack.

Swedlow declined to comment, and Scarlett did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Klein v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:20-cv-08570.

For consumer class: Shana Scarlett of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; Stephen Swedlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Facebook: Sonal Mehta, David Gringer and Ari Holtzblatt of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

