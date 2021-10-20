Facebook oversight board may be a model for content regulation, leader says

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - As the co-chair of what’s been called Facebook Inc’s “Supreme Court,” Stanford law professor Michael McConnell is uniquely positioned to opine on the thorny intersection of free speech and online content moderation.

The former 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge doesn’t pull punches.

For Facebook, “one of the most profitable companies in the history of the world, to operate on such a shambolic basis is really pretty astonishing to me,” he said at a symposium on law and technology co-sponsored by the Federalist Society’s Stanford student chapter and the Stanford Constitutional Law Center on Monday.

But McConnell praised the social media giant for its willingness to engage in what he called “an experiment” in policing content that may run afoul of its community standards by launching the independent Facebook Oversight Board last year.

Indeed, the board, which currently has 20 members (most but not all are lawyers) from around the world, strikes me as a promising approach to a difficult problem: How should social media companies -- for that matter, society as a whole -- deal with online misinformation, intimidation, harassment and hate speech?

A Facebook spokesman declined comment. Facebook, by the way which includes Instagram and WhatApp, said it is planning to rebrand itself with a new name, according to The Verge on Tuesday.

Trying to tackle online speech via government regulation runs into First Amendment issues, McConnell noted.

“The companies themselves may have First Amendment rights vis a vis the government,” he said. “Beyond that, as soon as the government is telling the companies how to regulate (content), then that creates state action, such that the speakers on the platforms then have a constitutional claim.”

Moreover, he pointed out, government interests “may not be entirely benign.” (He invited Republicans in the audience to consider how they’d like to have their social media posts vetted by the Biden administration, or Democrats to have theirs approved by the Trump administration.)

“Or maybe government regulation takes the form of liberating trial lawyers to sue,” he continued. “This is not impossible, and there are a lot of people who favor this, especially trial lawyers.”

The problem is that “courts are slow, cumbersome and expensive, and not a nimble form of regulation,” he said. “It’s very unlikely to get consistent, predictable results out of that.”

What’s left is industry self-regulation.

Facebook announced the creation of its Oversight Board in 2018, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a note published on the site wrote that “Facebook should not make so many important decisions about free expression and safety on its own.”

The board is entirely independent from Facebook, and its members are not company employees. It began hearing cases last year and has final authority to decide whether Facebook and Instagram should allow or remove content.

In its highest-profile case to date, the board in May upheld Facebook’s decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, although it criticized the open-ended nature of the penalty, calling it an “indeterminate and standardless.” Facebook said it would “consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate.”

The board last week announced it plans to meet with Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and is “currently looking into whether Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses on its 'cross-check' system.”

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that under the internal system used to double check enforcement actions, famous or high-profile users have been allowed to post rule-violating content.

McConnell said the board has received more than 500,000 appeals of Facebook enforcement actions. It can only consider a tiny fraction of them but looks for high-impact cases. To date, it has ruled against Facebook in 13 of 20 decisions, issuing opinions that McConnell said were substantive enough to merit assigning to his law students.

“We are trying to bring a greater degree of consistency and transparency and rationality to the system,” he said during the symposium, where he appeared alongside Brian Barnes, a partner at Cooper & Kirk; Chris Pavlovski, the founder and CEO of Rumble.com and Jonathan Urick, a partner at Lehotsky Keller.

“Having people from the outside able to look over Facebook’s shoulder – I don’t know how big an impact it’s going (have), but at least the impact might seem to be positive,” McConnell said. “The most justifiable complaint is we’re using a thimble to deal with a fire hydrant, and there’s a lot of truth to that, but my impression is that those thimblefuls are having reverberations through the culture of the company.”

