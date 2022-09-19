Facebook privacy judge mulls 'meaningful' sanctions in light of settlement

A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Here is a class action puzzle, brought to you by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of San Francisco as he weighs a motion for sanctions against Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc and its lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher: What’s the point of compensatory sanctions for plaintiffs' lawyers if those lawyers are already in line to recover all of their fees and costs from a class settlement fund?

In that unusual circumstance, should the court reframe discovery sanctions as a punishment, not just a way to compensate class counsel for defense misbehavior? And if so, what must a judge do to safeguard defendants’ due process rights?

Chhabria noodled with these complicated questions at a marathon hearing last week in the Facebook class action, which stems from the company's Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal and alleges that Facebook harvested and shared highly personal and revealing data without users’ knowledge or consent.

Last February, Chhabria invited plaintiffs' lawyers to seek sanctions from Facebook and Gibson Dunn for alleged discovery delays and misconduct. Class counsel from Keller Rohrback and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld moved in March for about $855,000 to make up for the extra time and expense they incurred as a result of the alleged misconduct, which included purportedly overbroad assertions of attorney-client privilege to shield documents from an internal Facebook investigation and alleged stalling in the production of information about Facebook's harvesting of data from name plaintiffs.

Facebook and its lawyers have vehemently denied that they did anything wrong and have argued that any discovery delays are actually the fault of plaintiffs' lawyers.

Last month, with the sanctions motion pending, the two sides announced that they had reached a settlement and asked to stay the litigation to allow them to finalize their deal. (Terms have not been disclosed.) Chhabria refused to stay the sanctions piece of the case, instead convening a hearing last Thursday.

Gibson Dunn’s Rosemarie Ring made an impassioned pitch against any sanctions, insisting that discovery in this case presented unique technological challenges and that her side always believed it was acting in good faith to comply with orders from the magistrate and special masters who were appointed to bring order from the morass of disputes.

Chhabria was notably less accusatory than he has been in previous hearings about the incredibly contentious discovery process. There's always a chance that the judge will ultimately side with Facebook.

But even Ring acknowledged that Chhabria already seems to have reached the conclusion that sanctions are warranted. The judge interrupted Ring's argument at one point to highlight what he described as Facebook's “effort to obstruct and delay and resist the production of obviously responsive materials.”

Chhabria seemed genuinely curious about how to structure a sanctions award in the context of a class action settlement. Derek Loeser of Keller Rohrback told Chhabria that class counsel intend to request fees based on a percentage of the class recovery. (Again, we don’t know how much the class is due to get because settlement terms are still secret.) Loeser said his side assumed that any sanctions award would serve as a sort of “credit” against their fee application: The class would get to hold on to whatever money Chhabria ordered Facebook and Gibson Dunn to pay to plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Chhabria agreed that there is common sense appeal to the idea of sanctions as a sort of credit to the class, but said he was concerned that the offset approach didn’t fit the “rubric of compensatory sanctions.” Facebook, he said, is presumably contributing a pile of money to settle the case. The judge hypothesized that the pile will dwarf plaintiffs’ $855,000 sanctions request. So, he asked Loeser, “If you were going to get that money anyway, as part of the settlement, then we have to ask ourselves whether [a sanctions award is] a useless exercise.”

In other words, Chhabria suggested, compensatory sanctions don’t seem to serve much purpose if class counsel is going to be fully compensated with fees from a settlement fund.

Sanctions, the judge said, are also intended to deter misconduct, so it shouldn’t be possible, Chhabria said, for a defendant facing sanctions for discovery violations to suck all meaning from a sanctions award by agreeing to settle the case.

What if, the judge mused, he were to reframe plaintiffs’ sanctions motion as a demand for Facebook and Gibson Dunn to be punished for their alleged discovery misconduct, rather than a request to be compensated for unwarranted time and expense?

“If a settlement would render it meaningless to award fees to the plaintiff side,” Chhabria said, “maybe the answer is a trial on punitive sanctions.”

Facebook and Gibson Dunn would be entitled to protections in that scenario, the judge said. Chhabria tossed out the possibility of a court-appointed independent prosecutor to evaluate their conduct and a jury to decide whether they did, indeed, violate discovery orders. (Chhabria noted that Gibson Dunn partner Orin Snyder, who led Facebook’s defense during most of the alleged discovery misconduct, nodded his head in agreement when the judge acknowledged the due process rights of Facebook and the law firm in a punitive proceeding.)

Chhabria asked class counsel and Gibson Dunn to submit letter briefs addressing his two big questions: What’s the point of compensatory sanctions when class counsel will receive full compensation for time and costs from a settlement fund? And if Chhabria were to convert the sanctions motion into a punitive proceeding, what safeguards should he build in? Those briefs are due later this week.

I emailed Loeser and co-lead counsel Lesley Weaver of Bleichmar Fonti about Chhabria’s discussion of the sanctions “conundrum,” to use the judge’s word. They didn’t respond. Gibson Dunn partner James Fogelman, who serves in the firm’s in-house office of general counsel, declined to provide a statement on the sanction hearing.

Both sides told Chhabria during Thursday’s hearing that the settlement explicitly carves out the sanctions issue, rather than resolving plaintiffs’ motion in the larger agreement. But I’d bet neither the class nor Facebook and Gibson Dunn anticipated Chhabria’s idea of converting the sanctions motion into a punitive proceeding. It’ll be interesting to see what they have to say on that point in their upcoming briefing.

