Facebook's $725 mln privacy settlement faces opposition from some class members

Companies Meta Platforms Inc Follow

July 20 (Reuters) - Meta's Facebook and the plaintiffs' lawyers who secured a $725 million privacy settlement with the social media platform will face opposition when a U.S. judge in California considers final approval of the proposed deal.

More than 40 objections have been filed so far, including the latest on Wednesday, when two Facebook users said the anticipated compensation for class members was too low and the potential for $181 million in legal fees for the plaintiffs' attorneys was too high.

Meta (META.O) agreed last year to resolve accusations that the social media company allowed British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and other third parties access to consumers' personal information in violation of privacy protections. Meta did not admit liability.

Attorneys for the class have called the $725 million settlement a compromise that was "reached after years of hard-fought litigation." They said it was the largest data-privacy consumer recovery in history.

In a court filing, the plaintiffs' attorneys said the objections were a "tiny percentage" of the estimated class of 250 million U.S. Facebook users. The attorneys have estimated that class members on average will receive $35.

The resolution is subject to a judge's consideration of whether it is "fair, reasonable, adequate, and in the best interests of the settlement class members." A hearing is scheduled in early September.

The lead plaintiffs' lawyers on Thursday said "the objections do not have merit."

A Meta spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

As of mid-July, nearly 15 million class members had submitted claims, according to the plaintiffs' attorneys. More than 19,000 members have "opted out" of the settlement, which means they can bring their own lawsuit.

Lawyers for two Facebook users who filed their opposition to the settlement on Wednesday said the amount should be no less than $5 billion, which is what the company paid in 2019 to resolve a U.S. investigation into its privacy practices.

The objectors' lawyers, Kendrick Jan and John Pentz, also said the plaintiffs' request for $181 million, or 25% of the fund, should not stand given the large size of the settlement itself.

They argued an appropriate legal-fee award would be about $90 million, or 12.5%.

The deadline to file any opposition to the deal is July 26.

The case is In re: Facebook Inc Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-md-02843-VC.

Read more:

Plaintiffs lawyers in Facebook data privacy case seek $181 million in fees

Facebook parent Meta to settle Cambridge Analytica scandal case for $725 million

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.