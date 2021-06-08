Factor says new service will give law firms the upper hand on deals

REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - As law firms strain to keep up with a boom in corporate deal work, alternative legal services provider Factor says it can help them save time and win more work, all at a lower cost.

The company on Tuesday unveiled a "Legal Transaction Optimization service" to provide firms with technology-powered transaction management, due diligence and documentation support.

Factor, an Axiom spinoff company that touts its ability to deliver "complex legal work at scale," has worked with law firms in the past. But the new service is its first aimed at law firms as direct buyers, said Ed Sohn, the company's head of product and solutions. Factor's other offerings, including high-volume contracting support and regulatory response, are geared towards corporate clients.

Sohn said the new service targets the kinds of operational tasks that would typically be performed by first or second year transactional associates, such as checklist and due diligence maintenance, document review and documentation, and drafting of ancillary agreements.

Handing that work over to Factor's tech-powered teams will free up partners and associates – without cutting rates – to turn to higher value, strategic components of the transactions work, he said. That will let firms respond to cost pressures they are facing from clients and give them the capability to win more work, according to Sohn.

Beyond relieving cost and speed pressures, Sohn said Factor sees another value proposition for firms: associate engagement and retention.

Firms have been fighting for junior and midlevel talent. Sohn cited an increase in lateral associate activity this year as well as firms dishing out special bonuses and boosting salaries to recruit and retain associates.

"It's a critically competitive talent market," Sohn said, adding that firms can gain a competitive advantage by giving associates more significant work – like helping draft a main agreement or playing a role in negotiations.

"We think that this is going to really resonate in the market right now, because of the associate development piece," he said.

The company spun out from Axiom in 2019, becoming Axiom Managed Solutions and then rebranding as Factor in January 2020. In the past year, Factor has worked with Allen & Overy and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and brought on new leadership – including Sohn from EY Law, and former A&O leader Andrew Ballheimer to the company's board of directors.

Sohn anticipates that law firms will work with Factor on an ongoing basis for deal work, turning the company into almost an "extension" of the firms.

"Factor can get in there and relieve a lot of the kind of burdensome work that clients don't want to pay for and attorneys don't want to do," Sohn said. "And we can take that burden and make it our pleasure."

