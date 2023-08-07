Fanatics accuses rival sports card platform Panini of 'unfair tactics' in lawsuit

A labourer works at the assembly line of Panini's factory, where FIFA's Brazil World Cup stickers and albums are produced, in Tambore, an industrial suburb north of Sao Paulo May 5, 2014. The World Cup is around the corner and millions of fans are putting down their iPads to collect and trade soccer stickers, a decades-old hobby that has... Read more

Summary

Companies

Law Firms Panini sued Fanatics last week for antitrust violations

Licensing deals with pro sports teams at heart of suits

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fanatics on Monday escalated a feud with Panini, suing the rival sports card platform for alleged unfair competition just days after Panini accused Fanatics of unlawful business dealings with key professional sports leagues and their players' associations.

Fanatics, represented by law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, filed its lawsuit against Panini in Manhattan federal court. Last week, Panini's lawyers at Boies Schiller Flexner sued Fanatics in Tampa, Florida, federal court for alleged U.S. antitrust violations.

The cases pit sports card industry veteran Panini against its upstart rival, which was valued at more than $31 billion last year. The companies compete in the market for the production and sale of trading cards and other merchandise.

Fanatics, billing itself as an innovator, has secured several exclusive, long-term licensing deals. Panini has accused Fanatics of abusive practices in its bid to monopolize the multibillion-dollar collectibles industry.

In its lawsuit, Fanatics alleged it missed out on "lucrative business opportunities" worth $200 million in revenue over the last year based on "dead-end negotiations for Panini to terminate certain of its licenses early."

Fanatics also said Panini "resorted to heavy-handed litigation threats to scare its at-will employees away from joining Fanatics."

Panini attorney Stuart Singer of Boies Schiller Flexner on Monday called Fanatics' 101-page complaint a "press release masquerading as a lawsuit" and a "disparate attempt to avoid dealing with its serious antitrust liability."

Panini's lawsuit filed on Aug. 3 challenges Fanatics' long-term and exclusive licensing deals, arguing that "major U.S. professional sports leagues trading cards market will be entirely controlled by a single firm for decades."

A lawyer for Fanatics, Michael Carlinsky of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, in a statement on Monday accused Panini of "sabotage and a baseless antitrust lawsuit" in an effort "to try to cast blame on Fanatics for Panini's failures."

Fanatics called Panini's legal case in Florida part of an "ongoing campaign to stifle Fanatics' rise through any and all means (other than competition on the merits)."

The case is Fanatics Collectibles Topco Inc v. Panini SPA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:23-cv-06895.

For Fanatics: Michael Carlinsky and Derek Shaffer of Quinn Emanuel

For Panini: David Boies and Stuart Singer of Boies Schiller Flexner

Read more:

Sports card platform Panini sues rival Fanatics over antitrust claims

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.