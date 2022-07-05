FDIC can nix 'golden parachute' without knowing amount, court says

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp logo is seen at the FDIC headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Payment can be a golden parachute regardless of amount

Bank execs sued FDIC for saying severance pay was unlawful

(Reuters) - The U.S. banking regulator does not need to know the actual amount of a bank's proposed payment to a departing executive before determining whether it is an improper "golden parachute," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) can typically decide if a payment is unlawful regardless of its amount, and a federal judge was wrong to rein in the agency's power to review severance payments.

The ruling came in a challenge by two former executives at Southern Community Bank and Trust in North Carolina to the FDIC's determination that payments they sought when the company was acquired by Capital Bank were golden parachutes because they had contributed to Southern Community's financial struggles.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

First Horizon National Corp, which now owns Capital Bank, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The FDIC declined to comment.

Chris Graebe of Morningstar Law Group, who represents plaintiffs Scott Bauer and Jeffrey Clark, said they were pleased with the decision.

"We believe that the district court will conclude that the FDIC’s determination was clearly erroneous," Graebe said.

Bauer and Clark sued Capital Bank in North Carolina state court in 2014, claiming they had been fired for refusing to accept lower severance payments than they had previously been promised by Southern Community.

Capital sought a determination from the FDIC on whether the money Bauer and Clark sought in the lawsuit amounted to prohibited golden parachutes. The agency in 2017 concluded that it did, because the payments were conditioned on the plaintiffs' termination from a struggling financial institution.

Bauer says he was owed about $4.9 million and Clark about $2.6 million, but Capital had not reported the specific amounts to the FDIC.

Bauer and Clark in 2018 sued the FDIC in Washington, D.C., federal court, claiming its decision was wrong, and the lawsuit against Capital was stayed.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in 2020 vacated the FDIC's decision. The plaintiffs had not argued that the FDIC had to know the amount of the payments before handing down a decision, but Leon concluded that federal law imposed such a requirement.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Act (FDIA) gives the FDIC the power to ban or limit golden parachute payments. Agency regulations generally prohibit them, because making the payments can put additional stress on struggling banks or unjustly reward individuals who contributed to a bank's financial woes.

The FDIC, Capital, and Bauer and Clark all appealed, and the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed. The FDIA and agency regulations define golden parachutes according to the circumstances in which payments are made, and not the specific amounts, the court said.

"The FDIC’s answer would be the same regardless of whether the litigation resulted in a $1 or $1,000,000 payment to Bauer and Clark," Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote.

The court sent the case back to Leon to decide the merits of the plaintiffs' claims.

The panel included Circuit Judges Gregory Katsas and A. Raymond Randolph.

The case is Bauer v. FDIC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5314.

For Bauer and Clark: Christopher Graebe of Morningstar Law Group

For the FDIC: Duncan Stevens

For the banks: Kelly Dagger of Ellis & Winters

Court-appointed amicus: Adam Sorensen of Morrison & Foerster

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.