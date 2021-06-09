FDNY does not have to accommodate Black firefighters’ skin issue

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) trucks are seen outside 787 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents FDNY bound by federal rules requiring firefighters to be clean-shaven to wear respirators

Court also tossed out race discrimination claims The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said New York City’s fire department did not have to allow four firefighters with a skin condition common among Black men to sport a small amount of facial hair, because it was prohibited by federal safety regulations.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said employers cannot be held liable under the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to offer accommodations that are expressly prohibited by federal law.

The firefighters argued that regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requiring firefighters to wear fitted respirators left some room for facial hair of modest length to accommodate their condition, called pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB), commonly known as razor bumps.

But the 2nd Circuit, reversing a federal judge, said OSHA rules draw no distinction between facial hair of different lengths.

Nicolas Riley of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy & Protection, who represents the firefighters, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

PFB, which affects up to 85% of Black men, results in persistent irritation and pain following shaving.

In 2015, the FDNY began offering accommodations to firefighters with PFB by allowing them to have a small amount of facial hair in their neck, chin and cheek area. But the department reversed course in 2018, concluding that its policy violated OSHA standards requiring that workers who wear respirators be clean-shaven.

Four Black firefighters with PFB sued the FDNY in Brooklyn federal court, claiming the department had denied them a reasonable accommodation in violation of the ADA. And because Black men are more likely to have PFB, they said, the policy also amounted to race discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The firefighters argued that the term "facial hair" in OSHA regulation was ambiguous, and should be applied only to longer hair that interferes with the fitting of a respirator.

U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein last year agreed and granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs on their ADA claim, while tossing out the race-bias claim.

The 2nd Circuit on Wednesday reversed, saying that any accommodation that would require employers to violate federal regulations is not reasonable under the ADA, and the court could not read exceptions into OSHA rules that do not exist.

"The firefighters retain the ability to present their evidence to OSHA if they continue to believe that the respiratory-protection standard is unduly restrictive," Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan wrote. "But it is OSHA to which such a challenge should be directed, not the FDNY, and not the courts."

The court said the firefighters' race-bias claims also failed for the same reason. Title VII does not require employers to ignore binding federal regulations, Sullivan wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Reena Raggi and Joseph Bianco.

The case is Bey v. City of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-456.

For the plaintiffs: Nicolas Riley of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy & Protection

For the city: Assistant Corporation Counsel D. Alan Rosinus