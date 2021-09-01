Fed Circ. panel questions Caltech's $1.1 bln patent win against Apple, Broadcom

The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Broadcom chips in Apple iPhones found to infringe Caltech patents

Fed Cir judges express skepticism about patent interpretation, damages award The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Two judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit seemed sympathetic on Wednesday to Apple Inc and Broadcom's arguments that the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion jury win on its patent infringement claims against them was flawed.

U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk questioned whether Apple and Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips actually infringed the patents at issue, while Circuit Judge Alan Lourie said the hypothetical royalty rates used to calculate the award didn't seem reasonable.

The panel, which also included Circuit Judge Richard Linn, grilled Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, who represented Caltech, and Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, who argued for Apple and Broadcom, on the merits of the infringement finding and damages award.

Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom in 2016 in Los Angeles federal court, alleging Broadcom Wi-Fi chips used in iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other Apple devices infringed patents related to data transmission technology. A jury found infringement last year and awarded Caltech $837.8 million from Apple and $270.2 million from Broadcom.

Apple and Broadcom argued on appeal that the case was "filled with error at every turn," and challenged several aspects of it.

Dyk zeroed in on the infringement finding during Wednesday's oral argument, questioning whether Apple and Broadcom's chips met the Caltech patents' requirement to "irregularly repeat" bits of information.

Dyk said Caltech had argued that Apple and Broadcom's chips infringe even though the bits in their chips are only "sometimes" repeated.

"My question is, how can that be? How can this work if it only gets repeated sometimes? How is that within the concept of the invention?," Dyk asked Lee.

"It can't be," Lee responded.

"I have difficulty in understanding how the idea that bits only occasionally get repeated brings them within the claims here," Dyk said while questioning Sullivan.

"But that's what makes it 'irregular repetition,' it means repeated an irregular or unequal amount of times," Sullivan said.

Lee said Caltech's infringement theory can't sustain "a verdict of this magnitude, or any verdict."

Lourie and Dyk both questioned Caltech's damages model, a royalty rate based on hypothetical negotiations between the parties, asking why the fines against Apple and Broadcom were different when the companies' technology was the same.

"What reasonable seller to the public would agree to such a different royalty rate for its supplier?" Lourie said. "These royalty rates do not seem reasonable," Lourie said.

Sullivan responded that it was "entirely reasonable for there to be two different royalty rates for two different defendants selling two different products at two different places on the supply chain."

"That's not our situation – it's the same chip," Dyk said. "You're saying some of the Broadcom chips require a higher license fee than others, I have difficulty understanding how that could be the case."

Dyk also said a ruling by U.S. District Judge George Wu that barred Apple and Broadcom from presenting patent-invalidity arguments that hadn't been raised during related inter partes reviews at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was "pretty problematic."

The case is California Institute of Technology v. Broadcom Ltd, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2222.

For Apple and Broadcom: Bill Lee of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For Caltech: Kathleen Sullivan of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Read more:

Caltech wins $1.1 billion jury verdict in patent case against Apple, Broadcom