Fed Circ reverses BD loss on telepharmacy patent challenge

Summary

(Reuters) - Medtech company Becton Dickinson and Co won on Friday its bid at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to invalidate a Baxter Corp telepharmacy patent.

The relevant parts of the patent were invalid based on prior art that disclosed similar technology, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel, which reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision that the prior art didn't disclose all of their limitations.

BD and its attorney Tom Saunders of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Baxter or its attorney Benjamin Weed of K&L Gates.

Franklin Lakes, N.J.-based BD petitioned the PTAB for inter partes review, saying the Baxter patent covering a system that enables a pharmacist to provide remote instructions for the operator to prepare a patient-specific dose of a drug was invalid based on earlier publications that disclosed similar telepharmacy innovations.

The board ruled for Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter last year, finding the prior art didn't render the challenged parts of the patent invalid because it didn't include two of the patent's limitations.

Specifically, the board found that the prior art didn't include the patent's requirement that a remote pharmacist "must" verify each step of the process before proceeding, or the requirement that the invention use an "interactive screen that includes prompts that can be highlighted by an operator to receive additional information" about a step.

But Dyk — joined by Circuit Judges Sharon Prost and Raymond Clevenger — found that the board misinterpreted the prior art.

The board found that the prior art didn't include the "verification" limitation because it said that the remote pharmacist "may," not "must," verify every step. But Dyk said that despite using the word "may," the prior art's context made it clear that it covered "systematic step-by-step review and authorization," noting that in the earlier system, the operator can't continue if the pharmacist doesn't verify each step.

Dyk also rejected Baxter's argument that its invention required a "mechanical" stop to the process that the prior art didn't include, finding nothing in the patent prevented the "stop" from being "in the form of an instruction from a pharmacist."

The prior art also included the patent's "highlighting" limitation, Dyk found. The board had found an earlier invention disclosed the "highlighting" in the context of an interactive screen for a drug-dispensing system, but that BD failed to explain why a person of ordinary skill would apply it to the drug-formulation context of the Baxter patent.

But an ordinary artisan would have understood that highlighting could be used "with respect to other information in the pharmacy field," Dyk said.

The case is Becton, Dickinson & Co v. Baxter Corp. Englewood, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1937.

For BD: Tom Saunders of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr

For Baxter: Benjamin Weed of K&L Gates