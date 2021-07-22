Fed Circ revives Chemours polymer patents, reverses PTAB ruling

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Two patents owned by DuPont spin-off Chemours covering a polymer used to insulate communication cables were incorrectly held invalid by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna wrote for a three-judge panel that Daikin Industries' challenge to the patents' validity failed because an earlier polymer patent didn't render Chemours' invention obvious.

Chemours spokesperson Cassie Olszewski said the company was "very pleased" with the decision. Chemours' attorney Nitika Gupta Fiorella of Fish & Richardson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daikin attorney Greg Castanias of Jones Day declined to comment, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan-based Daikin challenged the patents' validity at the PTAB in response to infringement claims Chemours brought in federal court in its home state of Delaware, arguing Chemours' patents were invalid for obviousness based on a preexisting patent. The Delaware case is on hold pending the Federal Circuit's decision.

The board ruled for Daikin in 2019.

Chemours' patents relate to a melted polymer that coats communication wires when they are pulled through it. The polymer has a high "melt flow rate" that allows it to coat the wire more quickly. The board found that the earlier patent covers a similar polymer, and that an ordinary artisan would have been motivated to increase its melt flow rate to match Chemours' rate to coat wires faster.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Reyna, joined by Judge Timothy Dyk in part and Judge Pauline Newman, said the board ignored that the earlier patent "teaches away" from the Chemours patents, making them non-obvious because an ordinary artisan would have been discouraged from using the technology in the way Chemours did.

Reyna found it wouldn't have been obvious to increase the earlier patent's melt flow rate because doing so would negatively affect what made it innovative by broadening its molecular weight distribution. The polymer's narrow molecular weight distribution was its "inventive concept," Reyna said.

Chemours also argued that the board ignored evidence that its invention was commercially successful, which can indicate that the relevant parts of the patent weren't obvious. The board found "no nexus between the claimed invention and the alleged commercial success" because the earlier patent already disclosed every aspect of it except for a higher melt flow rate, which was disclosed in other prior art.

Reyna disagreed, finding that a combination of previously known elements could create a "nexus", and said the PTAB's interpretation "would mean that nexus could never exist where the claimed invention is a unique combination of known elements."

Reyna also rejected the board's ruling that Chemours had to provide evidence of its market share to show commercial success, finding its sales data alone could be enough.

Dyk dissented in part, arguing the earlier patent didn't teach away from Chemours' invention and "expressly acknowledged the feasibility of using a broad molecular weight distribution to create polymers." He said he would have remanded the case for a new obviousness analysis.

The case is Chemours Company FC LLC v. Daikin Industries Ltd, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1289.

