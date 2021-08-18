Fed Circ says inventor doesn't owe PTO's expert fees in patent appeal

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is seen in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Expense-shifting law doesn't cover expert fees for PTO

Fed Circ applied logic from Supreme Court attorneys' fees ruling

Also ruled prolific inventor not entitled to attorneys' fees The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office wasn't entitled to expert witness fees from prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt following his challenge to its rejection of some of his patent applications.

A law requiring a patent applicant to pay "all the expenses of the proceedings" on appeal to a federal district court doesn't cover expert fees, U.S. Circuit Judge Todd Hughes wrote for a three-judge panel.

The panel ruled that Hyatt was no longer entitled to attorneys' fees after the Federal Circuit reversed his win on the underlying claims in June.

Hyatt's attorney Andrew Grossman of Baker & Hostetler didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; neither did the PTO.

Hyatt sued the PTO in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2005 and 2009, appealing decisions by the predecessor of the PTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejecting four of his hundreds of so-called "submarine" patent applications -- which are applications that applicants intentionally delay until a market develops for the invention -- concerning microchips and other computer-related technology. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled for Hyatt in 2018, but the Federal Circuit vacated that ruling in June, finding Lamberth ignored "swaths of evidence" that Hyatt may have unreasonably delayed his applications.

Lamberth also awarded Hyatt over $10,000 in attorneys' fees based on his win, and denied the PTO's request for Hyatt to pay its expert witness fees. The relevant statute -- 35 U.S.C. 145 -- allows patent applicants to challenge adverse decisions either at the Federal Circuit or a district court, and lets the PTO recover "all the expenses of the proceedings" if they pursue what Hughes called the "more burdensome and circuitous route" of district court review.

Lamberth said the law wasn't specific enough to overcome the "American Rule" against fee shifting. Hughes, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore and Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna, agreed Tuesday that "expenses of the proceedings" wasn't explicit enough to cover expert fees.

"No magic words are needed to override the American Rule, but the requirement that Congressional intent be specific and explicit is a high bar," Hughes said.

Hughes cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 2019 ruling in Peter v. NantKwest Inc that the same law isn't explicit enough to shift attorneys' fees.

In that case, the high court said "expenses" wouldn't have been understood to include attorneys' fees when the law was enacted, and Hughes said the same logic applies to expert fees. Hughes also said Congress has been more explicit when it intends to include fee shifting in a statute.

"We understand that this is a close case," Hughes said, noting the PTO's arguments that, among other things, the Supreme Court has previously implied "expenses" may cover expert fees and courts have been awarding it expert fees for years. "But the American Rule sets a high bar, and we find none of these arguments sufficiently specific and explicit to override the presumption against fee shifting."

The case is Hyatt v. Hirshfeld, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2321.

For Hyatt: Andrew Grossman of Baker & Hostetler

For the PTO: Molly Silfen of the PTO Office of the Solicitor

Read more:

Fed Circ gives PTO chance to escape prolific inventor’s claims

Apple's escape from $308 mln verdict pings still-lurking 'submarine' patents