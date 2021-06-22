Federal Circuit will restart in-person arguments in August

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person oral arguments for its September sitting, which begins Aug. 30.

The court – which also has nationwide jurisdiction over fields including international trade and government contracts – first switched to remote oral arguments for its April 2020 sitting.

Fully vaccinated visitors can forgo masks and social distancing, while unvaccinated individuals are still required to adhere to CDC masking and distancing guidance, the Federal Circuit's new protocols say.

The protocols limit attendance to counsel arguing the case and two others "whose presence is necessary" to assist them like clients, paralegals, or other lawyers.

The court said that all oral arguments starting with the September session are scheduled to be in person, but attorneys can still request leave to appear remotely.

"These Protocols reflect the court's strong preference for in-person argument, based on the court's experience of its distinctive value, and the court's concern for the health and safety of the court and its staff, the bar, and the public," the Federal Circuit said.

An accompanying order says arguments will still be streamed online until further notice.

The Federal Circuit separately said that two oral arguments – one in a $1.2 billion cancer-treatment patent dispute between Juno Therapeutics Inc and Kite Pharma Inc, and another in a microphone patent dispute between Shure Inc and ClearOne Inc – will be held in person on July 6 under the new protocols.

Bristol-Myers' win in U.S. patent case against Gilead boosted to $1.2 billion