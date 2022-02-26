Federal judge says wife owned Costco stock while he heard trademark case

Shopping carts sit in the parking lot of a Costco store in Waltham, Massachusetts, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The wife of a Manhattan federal judge owned stock in Costco Wholesale Corp while her husband presided over a trademark dispute between Costco and Tiffany & Co, and he should have removed himself from the case, a court official said in a letter posted in the case's docket on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman said his decisions were not affected by his wife's stock ownership, the clerk of court for the Southern District of New York told the companies' attorneys.

But "that stock ownership would have required recusal under the Code of Conduct for United States Judges, and thus, Judge Liman directed that I notify the parties of the potential conflict," the letter said.

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill last week that would strengthen public financial reporting requirements for federal judges, in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that 131 federal judges failed to recuse themselves from cases involving companies in which they or their family owned stock.

Liman was not mentioned in the report.

The Friday letter gave the attorneys a chance to respond and said any response would be considered by another judge.

The companies settled the dispute on undisclosed terms last year. They and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tiffany sued Costco in 2013, arguing Costco's use of the word "Tiffany" in advertising its rings violated Tiffany's trademark rights and amounted to counterfeiting. The case was reassigned to Liman in 2020 after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a multi-million dollar win for Tiffany.

District Judge Laura Taylor Swain had ruled for Tiffany in 2015, rejecting Costco's argument that "Tiffany" had become a generic term for a type of ring setting. Swain and a jury later awarded Tiffany over $21 million in damages.

The 2nd Circuit ordered a new trial in 2020 and said reasonable jurors could find that Costco's use of the Tiffany name was unlikely to confuse customers.

The case is Tiffany & Co v. Costco Wholesale Corp, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:13-cv-01041.

For Tiffany: Brendan O'Rourke of Proskauer Rose

For Costco: David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton

