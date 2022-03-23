Federal Reserve approves acquisition of Investors Bancorp by Citizens Financial

Companies Investors Bancorp Inc

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC.O) by Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG.N).

The regulator signed off on the cash-and-stock deal, which had been announced in July and was valued at $3.5 billion. read more

Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Editing by Franklin Paul

