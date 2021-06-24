Fenwick, BraunHagey land Buzzfeed's $1.5 bln SPAC merger

BuzzFeed employees work at the company’s headquarters in New York, U.S., January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms Fenwick guides return client Buzzfeed

BraunHagey & Borden steers blank check firm

Reed Smith advises Complex on sale to Buzzfeed The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Fenwick & West and BraunHagey & Borden are orchestrating Buzzfeed Inc’s $1.5 billion merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc, a blank check company named after the fictional Avengers mansion.

Buzzfeed revealed its plans to go public on Thursday alongside the announcement it has inked a deal to purchase youth-focused media company Complex Networks from Verizon Communications Inc and Hearst Corp for $300 million.

The merger comes amid a surge of mergers and acquisitions in the media and entertainment industry.

New York-based Buzzfeed has partnered with Fenwick for support on the transactions.

Fenwick previously advised the company on the $200 million financing it secured by NBCUniversal in November 2016, according to a firm press release.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners tapped BraunHagey for guidance on the business combination. The firm led the blank check company’s nearly $288 million initial public offering in January, alongside Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and underwriters’ counsel Greenberg Traurig, according to regulatory filings.

The Reed Smith team advising Complex on its acquisition by Buzzfeed includes corporate partner Jennifer Cheng and mergers and acquisitions counsel Susan Nieto.

Counsel information for Verizon and Hearst was not immediately available.

Buzzfeed’s financial advisor is BofA Securities Inc, Complex’s is Allen & Company LLC. The blank check company’s financial and capital markets advisor and placement agent is Cowen.

The SPAC merger will value Buzzfeed at $1.5 billion when the deal closes in 2021’s fourth quarter, according to the press release.

BuzzFeed was valued at $1.7 billion in 2016, when Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal invested $200 million in the media firm.

The parent company resulting from the transactions will keep Buzzfeed’s name and will trade under the symbol “BZFD.”

Buzzfeed’s purchase of Complex comes less than a year after it bought news website HuffPost from Verizon for an undisclosed amount.

The SPAC merger and Complex acquisition are also part of a flood of M&A deals in the media and entertainment industry that are bolstering law firms’ revenues.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom scored a trio of deals within the last week. The firm advised Electronic Arts Inc on its $1.4 billion cash acquisition of mobile game studio Playdemic Ltd from AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher representing AT&T. Skadden is also representing Spotify Technology SA in its purchase of podcast tech firm PODZ and Alamo Records in its sale to Sony Music Entertainment.

Last month Amazon.com Inc announced a $8.45 billion deal to scoop up Hollywood studio MGM. Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Latham & Watkins are steering that deal.

And earlier in May, AT&T said it would spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with reality TV company Discovery Inc in an $43 billion transaction guided by five firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell and Debevoise & Plimpton.

Read more:BuzzFeed to go public via $1.5 billion SPAC mergerSkadden scores M&A triple with EA, Spotify, Sony Music dealsCravath, Latham, Paul, Weiss pilot Amazon's $8.45 bln bet on MGMS&C, Debevoise pilot AT&T's merger of WarnerMedia, Discovery