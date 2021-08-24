Financial firm's non-compete null after advisor's exit - 8th Circ

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a financial services firm could not enforce a non-compete pact with a financial advisor after she joined a rival because it was part of a larger agreement that the company agreed to terminate when she quit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a South Dakota federal judge was wrong to issue a preliminary injunction to Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc, represented by Littler Mendelson, that barred Cara Miller from working for her new employer pending the outcome of the case.

Miller had sued Iowa-based HKFS and its parent, Blucora Inc, seeking a declaration that the restrictive covenants in her employment agreement were unenforceable. That prompted HKFS to levy a number of counterclaims against Miller and her new employer, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC, and seek the preliminary injunction.

Lawyers at Littler who represent HKFS and Blucora did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did lawyers at Nilan & Johnson who represent Miller and Kansas City-based Mariner.

Miller joined HKFS in 2006 and entered into a written employment agreement that included non-compete and non-solicitation provisions, according to filings in the case. Specifically, the employment barred Miller from working for a competitor of HKFS for one year after leaving the firm in any state in which it did business.

In 2016, Miller and HKFS entered into an ancillary agreement that updated the non-solicitation provision and did not include a non-compete clause.

Blucora acquired HKFS in 2020 and Miller shortly after terminated her employment with the company and joined Mariner, a direct competitor of HKFS. She sent a letter to HFKS's chief executive informing him that she was terminating the employment agreement.

On the same day that she quit, Miller filed a complaint in South Dakota federal court seeking a declaration that the restrictive covenants in the ancillary agreement had been terminated and were unenforceable.

HKFS filed counterclaims against Miller and Mariner and moved for a preliminary injunction seeking to enforce the non-compete and non-solicitation provisions.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier last year granted the injunction, finding that HKFS was likely to succeed on its breach of contract claims against Miller. The judge said the agreement had survived Miller's termination of employment with HKFS, and that the company had shown sufficient evidence that she had lured away several clients after joining Mariner.

The 8th Circuit on Tuesday reversed, agreeing with Miller that her term of employment and the employment agreement itself were distinct. The non-compete and non-solicitation provisions may have survived the termination of Miller's employment, but they became void once she and HKFS terminated the agreement, the court said.

"By its plain meaning, Miller could quit or be fired at any time or for any reason; however, written notice was required to terminate the Employment Agreement," showing the distinction between the two, Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Bobby Shepherd and Jonathan Kobes.

The case is Miller v. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3061.

For Miller and Mariner: Joel O'Malley of Nilan & Johnson

For HKFS: Jeremy Sosna of Littler Mendelson