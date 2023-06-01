Financing health care companies: Good deals continue to attract capital

Law Firms McDermott Will & Emery Follow















June 1, 2023 - Financing new health care platforms has never been easy or simple. Today, however, the obstacles facing private equity (PE) sponsors, lenders and other investors can seem more daunting than ever.

In addition to inflation, high interest rates and valuation dislocations, health care investing — according to a recent report from Wolters Kluwer — is also facing downward pressures from additional factors, including supply shortages, labor and employment issues (which are likely to be exacerbated by recent Federal Trade Commission proposals to limit the use of employee non-compete agreements), heightened federal antitrust and False Claims Act enforcement and increased cybersecurity threats.

On the upside, today's complex economic landscape gives creative, forward-thinking PE investors an opportunity to stand out from the pack. Health care is a resilient industry, and deals are likely to continue apace. Of particular note, in its outlook for 2023 U.S. health services deals, PWC indicated that transaction volumes will continue to increase due to enhanced attention on PE platform add-ons, renewed emphasis on value-based care throughout the ecosystem, strength in particular subsectors such as home health and hospice and divestiture-driven growth.

In the current push-and-pull environment, and as near-term debt maturities loom, sponsors must strike a delicate balance between sourcing capital for refinancings of existing investments and securing funding for new ventures. In this article, we will highlight financing strategies for existing credits and new credits in the current market and shed light on specific issues arising in health care financings across the entire portfolio.

Acknowledge that today’s hurdles are more than temporary

Under "normal" circumstances, inflation, higher interest rates and geopolitical instability can be seen as temporary hurdles to be dealt with in one of two ways: hunkering down and waiting (for just a short while, hopefully) until the storm blows over, or proceeding in a business-as-usual manner (under the assumption that circumstances will soon change for the better).

Today's challenges, however, require more than a laissez faire attitude in either extreme; they must be acknowledged and addressed head on, with an expectation that opportunities will be pursued without waiting for external pressures and forces to suddenly change for the better.

In this environment, it is important to recognize that lenders are aware of the resilient demand for health care deals and continue to exhibit a preference for supporting health care over many other, lesser-performing industries. Beyond standard deals wrapped in plain packaging, however, they see creativity and opportunistic thinking as crucial elements for financing deals in this market. They are increasingly open to innovative structures and agreements and are looking to collaborate with PE sponsors to develop new approaches to the structuring and negotiating of potential deals.

Consider lender-friendly terms in loan documentation

Lender-friendly terms have become increasingly common in loan documentation. Such terms include higher pricing and fees, the absence of delayed draw term loan (DDTL) facilities, the inclusion of fixed-charge coverage ratio (FCCR) covenants and greater equity contributions from sponsors. Openness to such terms coincides with what Bain & Company, in its health care private equity outlook for 2023 sees as investors increasingly turn away from cooling syndicated financing markets toward private credit, which they expect to play a greater role in the leveraged buyout market.

While the prevalence of each term varies across the market and among specific lenders, it is anticipated that higher pricing will be the first aspect to soften once the market improves. While lenders may be flexible on pricing, other terms, particularly FCCR covenants and more scrutiny of DDTL facilities, may be less likely to fall out of new financings, particularly in the middle market. Deals will need to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with continued focus on assessing each situation on its merits rather than blindly following market trends.

Pay attention to smaller deals

Reduced deal size is likely to continue to challenge transaction momentum. According to survey results in KPMG's recent report on M&A trends in private equity, PE firms are expecting an increased focus on small deals and fewer mega deals.

Among their respondents, for example, only 4% indicated that they will target deals larger than $1 billion (as compared to the 13% of deals in 2022 that were valued at this amount or greater). More than half of firms (56%) also indicated that they are interested in pursuing 100% equity deals, at the same time that many non-sponsor backed companies are seeking to shed lower-performing assets and business lines. Although transaction sizes may remain constrained, investors can look to increased opportunities for strategic carve-outs in order to continue deploying capital.

For their part, lenders also are showing a strong interest in investing in smaller health care deals, with ample capital available to support such ventures. This shift in focus, coupled with evolving valuation trends that allow buyers to pay less for smaller businesses or carve-out targets, presents an excellent opportunity for sponsors.

To capitalize on this trend, sponsors are advised to maintain open lines of communication with lenders. The panelists stress that most issues can be resolved through a combination of capital, time and cool heads. As long as a good strategy and sponsor support is on the table, lenders' capital will also be there.

Build strong relationships with lenders

In uncertain times, it is natural to seek safety. This is as true for selecting partners in a transaction as it is for determining the specific terms of the transaction itself.

To achieve better financing outcomes, it is crucial to view lenders as business partners rather than faceless entities or antagonistic counterparties. Management teams, sponsors and lenders are calling for increased transparency and collaboration, all of which supports stronger relationships and enables lenders to better meet the evolving needs of their established clients. It also allows investors and sponsors to act quickly and creatively when market conditions present unique opportunities to acquire attractive targets at attractive prices.

Ultimately, by understanding the dynamics of the current market and leveraging these insights, investors, sponsors, companies and lenders can successfully navigate the financing landscape and secure the necessary capital for existing and new investments. In today's challenging economy, the prize will go to those who invest in collaborative, trusted partnerships and are open to innovative options to maximize results for all involved parties.











