Firefighter recruit who failed test can't prove race bias - 6th Circ.

Summary

Summary Related documents No proof that testing conditions motivated by race

Plaintiff failed ventilation test nine times before being dismissed

Dissent said batallion chief's testimony raised factual dispute

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said an aspiring firefighter in Toledo, Ohio, who failed a key test nine times could not prove that he was set up to fail because he is Black.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 ruling said that despite Major Smith's claims of receiving poor training and being subjected to difficult testing conditions, he had not shown that he was treated differently than any other recruit in his class of different races, virtually all of whom were able to pass the test.

Smith repeatedly failed a test requiring him to cut a hole in the roof of a house with a chainsaw, which during a fire would release toxic gasses and pressure that build up inside. Smith was given nine chances before he was dismissed from the department's academy.

Smith's lawyer, Norman Abood of Toledo, did not respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers with the Toledo Law Department who represent the city.

Toledo's fire department hired Smith as a recruit in late 2017. A few months later, he and his classmates took the "vertical ventilation" test on the roof a house that was set to be demolished.

Everyone passed on the first attempt except for Smith and another recruit who passed on his second try, according to filings in the case. Smith failed on his second and third attempts. The evaluating instructor said Smith hit the ladder with the running chainsaw and repeatedly cut toward his body instead of standing out of the way.

The city at the time was trying to recruit a more diverse set of firefighters, so the department took the unprecedented step of allowing Smith to take the test a second time, but he again failed three times, according to court filings.

After a tense meeting between Toledo's mayor and members of the city's Black community, Smith was given yet another chance to pass the test. He failed again and was dismissed from the academy.

Smith sued the city in Toledo federal court in 2018, claiming he was intentionally subjected to difficult testing conditions, such as the pitch of the roof being too steep, on his second and third attempts.

He accused the city of race discrimination in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a comparable Ohio law. His lawsuit also included claims of conspiracy to violate civil rights and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary granted summary judgment to the city last year, saying Smith failed to offer any direct evidence of bias or show that he was treated differently than non-Black recruits.

Smith appealed, arguing that he had adequately alleged that the testing conditions were unequal and that the training he received was inconsistent and confusing.

The 6th Circuit majority on Tuesday disagreed. Smith was correct that an employer cannot give different and harder tests to some recruits because of their race, the court said. But none of his evidence showed the city had done so, Circuit Judge Joan Larsen wrote, joined by Circuit Judge John Nalbandian.

Circuit Judge Helene White in a partial dissent said the testimony of a Black battalion chief who took issue with the way evaluators timed Smith's second and third attempts, and with the height and pitch of the roof, raised questions of fact that should have precluded summary judgment.

The case is Smith v. City of Toledo, Ohio, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-3434.

For Smith: Norman Abood

For the city: Jeff Charles of the City of Toledo Law Department