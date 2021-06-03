Firms steer telehealth startup Babylon’s $4.2 bln SPAC merger

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - At least six law firms, including Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Winston & Strawn, are guiding Babylon Holdings Ltd’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

British Babylon and Nashville-based blank check firm Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp announced their union on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged socially distanced interactions, even for medical visits.

The deal, which is expected to close in 2021’s second half, values the online health startup at roughly $4.2 billion, not including debt.

The combined company will take Babylon’s name and trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “BBLN," the companies said.

Babylon has tapped Wilson Sonsini, Allen & Overy and Walkers for guidance on the deal. The Allen & Overy team is led by corporate mergers & acquisitions partner Will Samengo-Turner.

Both Wilson Sonsini and Walkers have a long history of representing Babylon. Wilson Sonsini most recently advised the company on its May 2020 investment in Higi, which manages kiosks that educate users on health risks and resources, according to a firm press release. The firm also steered Babylon in landing $550 million in Series C funding in 2019.

Walkers supported Babylon in that financing round as well, according to a separate press release. Walkers has advised Babylon for about six years.

On the other side of the deal, Alkuri Global has paired up with a Winston & Strawn team headed by corporate partner Kyle Gann. The firm previously advised the blank check company on its $345 million initial public offering in February of this year, alongside underwriters’ counsel Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to merge with private companies and take them public.

Founded in 2013, Babylon provides video medical appointments and AI-powered diagnoses. It has partnered with the UK's National Health Service and U.S. hospitals, such as Mount Sinai Health Partners, as it pushes for global expansion.

Babylon’s financial advisers are Ardea Partners LP and Citi, which is also acting as a capital markets adviser. Alkuri Global’s is Jefferies, which is serving as a placement agent on a private investment in public equity connected to the merger, alongside Citi and Pareto Securities AB.

A Paul Hastings team including securities and capital markets partners Frank Lopez, Jonathan Ko and Brandon Bortner is representing Jefferies and Citi as placement agents.

Read more: Telehealth startup Babylon to go public via $4.2 billion SPAC deal