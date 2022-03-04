1 minute read
Fixing the U.S. electric grid: Legal and regulatory hurdles
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Law firms
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.
(Reuters) - Lawyers and energy experts discuss what the new infrastructure bill dollars will mean for the country's aging electricity grid as well as some challenges in connecting new green power sources.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.