Flummoxed Congress dims faith in post-FTX fixes
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first public hearing since the crypto exchange’s collapse laid bare Capitol Hill’s collective ignorance. A lack of new laws leaves agencies unfit to oversee digital currencies. It’s a steep learning curve to protect investors without the industry just writing its own rules.
CONTEXT NEWS
The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry on Dec. 1 held a hearing to probe the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was the one to testify.
The hearing was the first of several planned to examine FTX’s bankruptcy, cryptocurrency regulation, and agency jurisdiction over digital assets.
Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, a Democrat, and ranking member John Boozman of Arkansas, a Republican, introduced legislation in August that aims to give the CFTC jurisdiction over the digital commodities spot market.
