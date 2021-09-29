Former E-House investors lose bid to sue over $1.06 bln buyout

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Suit follows buyout of E-House in 2016

Ex-investors said company schemed to complete deal at low price

Judge ruled that suit failed to state a claim The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A New York federal judge has thrown out former E-House (China) Holdings Ltd shareholders’ proposed class action accusing the Chinese real estate company’s directors of scheming to decrease its share price ahead of a take-private deal that valued the company at $1.06 billion.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos said on Wednesday that he was dismissing Altimeo Asset Management and Maso Capital Investments’ suit because the investment firms had failed to show how E-House's directors made misleading statements or omitted vital information in its disclosures.

The Labaton Sucharow and Pomerantz attorneys representing the former shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did E-House's attorneys from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

E-House's management announced in June 2016 that it was teaming up with social media site operator Sina Corp to purchase E-House, causing it to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, according to a press release. The company went public again on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018 with a value of more than $2.65 billion, according to Wednesday’s opinion.

Altimeo and Maso sued the company last year alleging that it intentionally noted lowered projections in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to get public investors to sell their shares at low prices, according to an amended complaint.

The former shareholders claimed that the company simultaneously issued higher projections to attract private investors to contribute to the company after the transaction.

In moving to dismiss the suit in January, E-House argued that passing time and the alternative projections did not mean that the disclosed projections were false and misleading. The company also said that the buyers’ reasoning for taking the company private were not false or misleading just because the company went public again.

Ramos agreed with E-House that the company had included adequate warnings in its disclosures and that the existence of additional projections did not mean that the disclosures were misleading.

The case is In Re E-House Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-02943.

For Altimeo: Carol Villegas and David Schwartz of Labaton Sucharow

For Maso: Jeremy Lieberman and Michael Grunfeld of Pomerantz

For E-House: Scott Musoff and Robert Fumerton of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom