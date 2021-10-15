Former U.S. military base in Crete attracts four bids in Greek tender

Six Norwegian F-16 jets are seen on tarmac of a NATO military base in Souda on the island of Crete. REUTERS/Image-services/Stefanos Rapanis

ATHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Four investors submitted offers to acquire a sprawling former U.S. military base on the island of Crete and turn it into a seaside tourist resort with an entertainment park, Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) said on Friday.

Greece's Club Hotel Casino Loutraki and Lyktos Holding, property developer Dimand, Reds (HELr.AT) and Luxembourg-based Vivion Investments bid separately for the 85 acre plot in Gournes, outside the city of Heraklion.

The euro zone's most indebted country has raised more than 7 billion euros ($8.13 billion)from state asset sales since HRADF was set up in 2011.

($1 = 0.8615 euros)