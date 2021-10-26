Four firms advise on Weston Foods bakery unit sale

Mayer Brown LLP offices in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Mayer Brown and Torys are representing Canadian food producer George Weston Ltd on its plans to sell its Weston Foods fresh and frozen bakery businesses to baked goods maker FGF Brands Inc, which has tapped Stikeman Elliott and Kirkland & Ellis.

Toronto-based George Weston said Tuesday that it agreed to sell the business, which comprised 75% of its net sales last year, for C$1.2 billion ($970.08 million).

The Mayer Brown attorneys working with George Weston includes mergers and acquisitions partners William Kucera and Marc Sperber, as well as technology transactions partner Marina Aronchik.

The firm has advised George Weston on several acquisitions and sales since as early as 2001, according to the firm’s website.

A representative for Torys did not respond to a request for details on the attorneys who worked on the deal.

On the other side of the deal, the Stikemans attorneys guiding FGF Brands include corporate partners Joel Binder and Timothy Chubb; tax partner Dean Kraus; pensions and benefits partner Natasha vandenHoven; competition partner Michael Kilby; and financing partner Craig Mitchell.

FGF Brands has also turned to a Kirkland team led by corporate partners Sean Rodgers, Martha Todd and Kate Rainey Willson.

The firm has also advised the Toronto-based company on litigation matters.

George Weston said it plans to complete the sale to FGF Brands before the end of 2022’s first quarter.

FGF Brands’ financial advisor on the transaction is the Bank of Nova Scotia, and George Weston’s are Houlihan Lokey Inc and CIBC Capital Markets.

