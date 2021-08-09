Four firms guide Brookfield unit's $5.1 bln American National buy

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies Law firms Skadden reps Brookfield Reinsurance on another transaction

Sidley Austin, Greer Herz guide American National

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Sidley Austin are among a quartet of law firms that are directing a Brookfield Asset Management unit’s plans to purchase Galveston, Texas-based insurance company American National Group Inc for roughly $5.1 billion in cash.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd and American National Group announced the deal on Monday as the Brookfield affiliate looks to expand its insurance business, according to the deal announcement.

Repeat adviser Skadden is counseling Brookfield Reinsurance on the acquisition with a team led by M&A and financial institutions partner Todd Freed; M&A partner Sonia Nijjar; M&A and financial institutions counsel Patrick Lewis; tax partner Jessica Hough; and banking partner Steven Messina.

Freed previously represented retirement insurance provider American Equity Investment Life Holding Company in its forging of a strategic partnership with Brookfield Reinsurance last year, according to his firm profile. The deal saw the Brookfield unit acquire a 19.9% stake in American Equity, according to a press release.

American National has turned to Sidley Austin as its lead transaction counsel. The Sidley team is led by corporate partners Mark Metts; global insurance practice co-leader Amanda Todd and corporate partner Katy Lukaszewski.

The insurance company is also working with its general counsel, Greer, Herz & Adams, on the deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Brookfield Reinsurance’s financial adviser is RBC Capital Markets, and American National’s is Citi.

A group of banks led by Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada is providing debt financing for the deal. The two banks are receiving legal advice from a Paul Hastings team led by leveraged finance partner John Cobb and including of counsel Kris Villarreal.

Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr, American National is majority-owned by the founder’s family, which controls the company through a range of trusts and holdings.

The company offers several products, including life, health, and property and casualty insurance, as well as annuities, according to its website.

American National’s purchase by Brookfield Reinsurance comes less than a week after the announcement of another multi-billion dollar M&A deal in the insurance industry.

Last week, Daily Mail and General Trust plc revealed that it plans to sell its insurance unit to risk assessment firm Moody’s Corp.

Paul Hastings is also featuring in that transaction as the adviser for return client, Moody’s. Cravath, Swaine & Moore is steering the Daily Mail publisher.

